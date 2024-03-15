Warriors Injury update: Will Steph Curry Start Against Lakers on Saturday? Details Inside

Golden State Warriors with Steph Curry and without Steph Curry look like two different teams altogether. Dallas Mavericks were the latest team to inflict a loss on the former team on Wednesday night. The loss will make it much more difficult for them to secure a top-eight seed. Hopefully, this will be Golden State's final game without Steph Curry if Steve Kerr is to be believed.

Superstar guard Steph Curry looks to be close to returning to the starting lineup for the Golden State Warriors. Although Curry has missed the team's last three games due to an ankle injury, he recently took part in a scrimmage with the G-League affiliate of the team.

Head coach Steve Kerr expressed optimism that Curry would be available for the Dubs' matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday during a press conference with reporters after the team's Wednesday night loss to the Mavericks.

What did Steve Kerr say?

Kerr stated, “Only that he practiced and that everything went well. He'll practice there on Friday, meet us in Los Angeles, and we'll see if he's ready for Saturday. Our goal is for Steph to return for Saturday.”

With their current record of 34–31, the Warriors are well-positioned to advance as the 10th (and final) seed to the play-in tournament. They could still avoid the tournament, though, as they are only one game behind the Lakers for the ninth seed and four behind the Kings for the sixth. Even though it's challenging to move up four teams in the standings this late in the season, the Dubs were undoubtedly on the rise before Curry's injury.

Youngsters proving their worth for the Warriors but Curry is the glue?

In addition to Curry, Jonathan Kuminga has become a reliable scorer, which has helped the Warriors make up for the erratic scoring performances of players like Andrew Wiggins, Brandin Podziemski, and Klay Thompson.

Since his return from suspension, Draymond Green has shown himself to be a defensive pillar for Golden State. However, Curry remains the center of the Warriors' ambitions, as he has for more than ten years.

With Curry healthy, the Dubs have a chance to make a deep playoff run regardless of the seed they finish within the standings if they make it to the postseason. As he gets closer to a return, it appears that the Warriors will still have that chance despite the injury scare from last week.



