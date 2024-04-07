'He's A F****** Loser': Justin Gaethje Slams Jorge Masvidal Following Remarks On Beating The Highlight For BMF Belt

The upcoming UFC 300 milestone is set to break records for the organization. With Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill headlining the event, fans are excited to witness an action-packed card on the weekend.

Justin Gaethje Vs Max Holloway is also a fight that fans are thrilled to watch. Both fighters are set to face each other for the highly coveted BMF belt. Speaking of the title, Gaethje prefers a certain BMF champion to stay out of the octagon for their fight and not get involved.

Justin Gaethje responds To Jorge Masvidal’s BMF Comments

UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal had recently given his opinion regarding Justin Gaethje Vs Max Holloway for the BMF belt. As a former holder of the title, Masvidal expressed himself to be the best out of the contenders.

Gamebred went on to predict his dominant victory over Gaethje if they ever fought for the said title. The fighter claimed that he would have no issues snatching the belt from The Highlight in their potential fight.

This prompted a harsh response from Justin Gaethje. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, the American fighter provided his thoughts on UFC 300, his predictions, and also his reply to Jorge Masvidal’s recent call-out.

The host brought up the fact that veteran fighter Mark Coleman was listed as the BMF ambassador who would wrap the belt around the winner’s waist. Gaethje appeared to be delighted with this idea. “I would love for him to do that. Great idea,” said The Highlight.

“I’ll definitely enjoy it more than Masvidal putting it on me,” said Gaethje. When the host mentioned Gamebred’s recent call out, The Highlight said, “He’s a f****** loser.”

Although these fighters never shared animosity on their previous run-ins, the comments from the two have definitely sparked a rivalry.

Jorge Masvidal anticipates ‘Murder’ in his upcoming fight with Nate Diaz

Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz at UFC 244 was a spectacular event. Both fighters engaged in a bloodbath and gave it their all in the octagon. However, the rather anticlimactic bout came to an end due to a doctor’s stoppage loss for Diaz due to a vicious cut.

However, both fighters wish to turn it around for themselves in the upcoming bout. Masvidal is said to face Diaz once again in a ten-round boxing fight. The long-awaited rematch between the fighters is finally happening and fans are excited to witness it.

In the MMA Hour hosted by Ariel Helwani, Gamebred had a few words spared for Diaz prior to their upcoming fight. “I’m trying to kill this m***********,” said Masvidal. The 39-year-old contender is anticipated to deliver a brutal performance against Nate.

“Get your a** in shape cause I’m coming to break your f****** face,” expressed Masvidal. Due to their previous fight ending abruptly, Jorge intends to deliver in their eagerly-awaited rematch.

Jorge Masvidal has officially un-retired. The fighter called it quits following his unfortunate loss against fellow welterweight contender Gilbert Burns. However, Gamebred appears to be in his best shape and promises to deliver against Nate Diaz.

