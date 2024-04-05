Dana White Drops Massive Hint About Potential Conor McGregor Return on Social Media: DETAILS Inside

Conor McGregor vanished after facing Dustin Poirier. Their clash ended abruptly; McGregor's leg broke. Since then, there has been silence. But McGregor transformed. He grew physically and in fame. Not just a fighter, he became an actor, starring in Road House. Rumors swirled. Was he done with fighting?

Then, a hint. Months ago, McGregor teased a comeback. Fans listened, hopeful. Would the former champion return to the octagon? Dana White remained tight-lipped, but now he's spoken. McGregor's hints kept the buzz alive. Is ‘The Notorious’ truly ready? Or is this another tease?

Will McGregor Finally Make It Official?

Dana White's recent Instagram post has reignited the buzz around Conor McGregor's much-anticipated return. In the post, McGregor strides confidently wearing the baker boy cap and a white tank top, clearly hinting at his readiness.

White's caption, "COMING SOON......." alongside McGregor's tag, sends a direct message: McGregor's return is imminent.

This tease aligns perfectly with the rumored June 29 showdown against Michael Chandler at UFC 303. Chandler, a formidable opponent, presents a thrilling challenge for McGregor's comeback. Conor McGregor himself talked about this fight months ago, but then Dana White remained silent and hopeful for Conor McGregor's return in the fall.

But is Chandler the only one interested in fighting McGregor? Definitely not! Charles Oliveira, the king of the lightweight division, is looking to get in the ring with The Notorious One.

Lightweight Title Ambitions Take a Backseat to Blockbuster Fight

While a win at UFC 300 could propel Charles Oliveira back into lightweight title contention, his sights seem set on a different kind of glory. According to his coach, Diego Lima, Oliveira has eyes on a welterweight clash with the 'notorious' Conor McGregor.

"It would be great to fight McGregor," Lima told MMA Fighting, highlighting the matchup's financial and professional draw. This willingness to pursue McGregor over a potential rematch with Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title underscores the immense appeal of a fight with the UFC superstar, showcasing Oliveira's desire for a mega-fight that transcends championship belts.

How will the outcomes of these anticipated fights shape the future for fighters like Oliveira and McGregor? What matchup are you most looking forward to, and why?

