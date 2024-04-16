How Are Steph Curry and Cameron Brink Related? Exploring Relationship Between Basketball Stars

Cameron Brink is the talk of the town after she was drafted No. 2 in the WNBA draft by the Los Angeles Sparks. However, this is not the sole reason for the world to talk about her as the fans are intrigued about how she is the Godsister of superstar Steph Curry.

Brink had an incredible year at Stanford as she averaged 17.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks per game. The stats showcase that she is a player who can do it all on both ends of the court. Throughout her career, she played 135 games for Stanford but started in just 13.

The 22-year-old was one of four players announced as finalists for Defensive Player of the Year, and she was also named the 2024 Pac-12 Player of the Year. But how did Cameron and the Curry family get together, and what is the nature of their relationship exactly? Let’s find out.

Curry and Brink are God brother and sister

Cameron's mom and dad are his godparents, Steph shared the news in 2021. He and Cameron are god siblings since Steph’s godparents are Dell and Sonya, his parents. According to The Sun, Cameron and Steph's moms initially hung out and became roommates at Virginia Tech.

It so happens that their fathers were also teammates on the college basketball team, and their families have stayed close ever since. Steph said, “It’s pretty awesome to watch [Cameron] grow up in the game. I just love watching her play, love everything about her. She’ll be playing for a very long time.”

Expectations from Brink in the WNBA

Brink is a talented player and is expected to dominate the league in the coming years. She showcased her talent with Stanford and got picked up in the draft over somebody like Angel Reese who is a former NCAA women’s champion as well.

