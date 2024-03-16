'League Her': Steph Curry Sends Hilarious Message for Godsister Cameron Brink After She Declared for WNBA Draft

Imagine being a basketball player and entering the WNBA with Steph Curry and Seth Curry to lean on. It’s dreamy, isn’t it? Well, Cameron Brink will be living this dream shortly as she made her intentions clear to be available for the 2024 WNBA Draft.

The 22-year-old Brink, a standout player at Stanford, won the 2024 Pac-12 Player of the Year title this month and became just the second player in history to win Defensive Player of the Year three times.



Brink is the godsister of basketball players Seth, 33, and Stephen, 36. Stephen clarified in 2021 that Brink has a close relationship with his mother and father, who serve as her godparents.

Brink announced the decision for the WNBA draft on Tuesday. She has been a star performer for Stanford for the last four years. She told PEOPLE that her godbrothers were "really excited" about the news.

What did Brink say?

Cameron Brink stated: "There is a very funny video that Steph made for me, it always makes me laugh. My parents showed that video to me in which he says, ‘League Her.’

Brink further added: ‘They have put the video on ESPN as well.’

"My other godbrother, Seth Curry, who plays for the Charlotte Hornets, also made me a video. He's hilarious because he's the most shy and softest-spoken person I know," she adds.

"But him sending a video and he looked genuinely excited, made me super happy. They're both huge role models for me, so their support means the world " says Brink.

‘They will be great shoulders to lean on’, Cameron Brink on Curry Brothers

Brink, who is expected to go in the top three in the WNBA Draft, is aware that her godbrothers will be there for her when she decides to enter the professional ranks.

She continues, saying that the Curry brothers have "always been super supportive" of her both on and off the court. "They will be a great shoulder to lean on throughout it all." Brink explains that she made the decision to declare early to "truly focus on March and going into March Madness feeling good."

“There's just so much more work to be done, and I'm going to need to put in a lot of effort at the next level. I'm grateful for my teammates and coaches' support, and the feedback has been positive. Thus, it's thrilling," she remarks.

