Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of suicide.

Former NHL player Chris Simon passed away on March 18 at just the age of 52. He had a long career in both the NHL and the KHL.

On Tuesday, Simons' death was confirmed by his family in a statement through his former agent, Paul Theofanous via ESPN’s Kevin Weekes. Tragically, Chris Simons' cause of death is suicide. Theofanous' statement addressed the family's belief that chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) - which is a degenerative brain disease linked to repeated head trauma - played a role in his untimely death.

"The family strongly believes and witnessed firsthand, that Chris struggled immensely from CTE which unfortunately resulted in his death," the statement from Paul Theofanous read, hinting at Simon's challenges in his post-NHL career.

Simultaneously, Chris Simon's family earnestly requested their need for privacy during this difficult time. However, they expressed gratitude for the immense support from the Wawa, Ontario community and beyond.

FYI, Chris Simon indeed faced struggles with CTE. In 2017, the ex-NHLer filed for bankruptcy. Six years ago, he cited his inability to work due to symptoms of CTE. He attributed these happenings to brain trauma during his NHL career.

There are no public records of major concussions during his career. However, Simons was known for his physical nature of playing style which could have led to injuries. Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) is a major concern in contact sports like NHL, NFL, and soccer.

Chris Simon started his NHL career with the Philadelphia Flyers. Note that he never played a game for them after being drafted. Instead, Simon moved on to the Colorado Avalanche, where he won the Stanley Cup in 1996. Over the years, he made stops with the Washington Capitals, Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, and the Minnesota Wild.

Chris Simon’s Suicide Comes After Fellow NHLer Konstantin Koltsov Took His Life

Former NHL player and assistant coach, Konstantin Koltsov tragically passed away on March 18 at just 42.

The Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed that Koltsov's death was an apparent suicide. As per reports, he jumped off the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort's balcony in Bal Harbour, Florida.

Koltsov was in Florida to support his tennis star girlfriend, Aryna Sabalenka competing in Miami Open. Koltsov represented Belarus in the 2002 and 2010 Olympics. He played in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2003 to 2006. Before his death, Koltsov was serving as an assistant coach with Salavat Yulaev Ufa.

NOTE: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of self-harm or suicide, please reach out for help right away. There are crisis hotlines and mental health professionals who can provide support. The following information may be upsetting to some readers, so please proceed with caution.