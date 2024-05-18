Throwback: When 15-Year-Old LeBron James Put Up a Show in Michael Jordan’s Presence That Motivated Metta World Peace

As former Lakers forward Metta World Peace looks back on a memorable basketball moment, he vividly recounts a striking occurrence from LeBron James' youth. At just 15 years old, LeBron displayed a remarkable performance in a pickup game in the presence of basketball legend Michael Jordan.

The former Laker champ went down the memory lane at Podcast P with Paul Geroge and had a good recount at the memorable occasion.

Being mesmerized by Bron’s young days, World Peace said, “Everybody knew who he was. He was already famous. I'm like, I want to see what he got. He was cooking. He was 15 or 16 posting, getting to the basket and I'm like, 'This is going to be a huge issue,' you know, and for sure it was.”

However, more than just taken away by James’ performance, he also went on to discuss how positive it was for him to witness the play and it also pushed him a bit to be better than earlier.

"When I saw that, it motivated me. I'm like, 'I got to go to work.' He coming into the league cooking. I was not like that when I was 15. He could have gone pro right then honestly," Metta World Peace added.

Reflecting on this pivotal experience, World Peace did not shy off from how LeBron's exceptional display motivated and inspired him to elevate his own game. Witnessing James dominate the game at such a young age and showcasing his ability to post up, drive to the basket, and leave a lasting impression on seasoned professionals.

LeBron Will Not Leave Lakers as Per Metta World Peace

Metta World Peace has expressed firm belief that LeBron James will not depart from the Los Angeles Lakers, asserting that he envisions James retiring as a Laker.

World Peace emphasized James' significant contributions to the team, including leading them to a championship and restoring their competitive standing in the league.

He highlighted the Lakers' consistent playoff appearances under James' leadership, illustrating his impact on the team's performance and his commitment to the organization.

During his feature on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back, the former champion said,”As of right now, I think yeah. I think LeBron retires a Laker. I do Spectrum, I do Lakers TV, so I do a lot of stuff with the Lakers and I definitely would like to see him retire as a Laker. Obviously crazier things have happened.”

World Peace's confidence in James' continued tenure with the Lakers is rooted in his observation of James' dedication, on-court prowess, and the strategic opportunities for the Lakers to further strengthen their roster around him.

