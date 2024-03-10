How Many Games Will Steph Curry Miss Because of Ankle Injury? Warriors Provide Injury Update After MRI Scan

Steph Curry, the point guard for the Golden State Warriors, hurt his right ankle on Thursday night during the team's 125-122 home loss to the Chicago Bulls. Curry had an MRI to determine the severity of the damage.

According to ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the MRI results were positive and revealed no major injuries, so it is unlikely that the renowned point guard will have to miss a lot of time on the court. Curry's return date will depend on how his ankle reacts to the continued care.

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Did NBA Remove Katherine Taylor From the Viral Steph Curry Golf Celebration Photo? Find Out

For everyone who has been waiting anxiously for Curry's injury update, the Warriors have released the following statement:

Key points from the Warriors' report

Two important updates regarding Steph Curry's injury were released by the Warriors: he will undergo another evaluation on Tuesday and his ankle is not structurally damaged. The best-case scenario for the Golden State Warriors is for Curry to avoid a protracted absence from the court.

The Warriors' next two games, which they should win even in the absence of their best player, are against the San Antonio Spurs. The team will play the Dallas Mavericks, LA Lakers, and New York Knicks after those games.

Advertisement

Before this difficult stretch, the Warriors would greatly benefit from securing the return of their two-time MVP, which would strengthen their position in the postseason race.

Phenomenal season for Steph Curry

Curry is averaging 26.9, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game in a season where the Golden State Warriors have suffered because of the inconsistency of other players.

Curry has carried the Warriors single-handedly at times because of the suspension of Draymond Green for more than 10 games and Klay Thompson’s bad form.

ALSO READ: What Happened to Steph Curry? Warriors Star Ankle Injury Update After Mid-Game Exit vs Bulls