How Many Times Was Wayne Gretzky an All-Star?

Wayne Gretzky rocked the NHL for a whopping 20 seasons. From 1979 to 1999, he played for four different teams. Gretzky made it to the All-Star team a mind-blowing 15 times that's almost every year he was in the league!

The All-Star Game is an annual showdown where the best of the best in the NHL come together to flex their skills.

When it came to scoring, Gretzky banged in 13 goals across 18 All-Star Games. Plus, in 1983, he went beast mode and scored four goals in a single game.

In that same 1983 game, Gretzky lit up the third period with four goals. Gretzky shares the Most All-Star Game Points (One Period) record with Mike Gartner and Adam Oates. Gretzky also dished out 12 assists in All-Star Games. It tied him up with four other players for the most assists in All-Star Games (Career).

And when you add up his goals and assists, it results in 25 points in 18 appearances. The dude was a beast on the ice!

NHL Players Who Surpassed Wayne Gretzky’s All-Star Record

While Gretzky's records for goals and points in NHL All-Star games remain impressive, his assist records have been broken by new players in later years.

Joe Sakic: With 16 All-Star game assists, Sakic has exceeded Gretzky's assist record.

Mark Messier: Messier, with 14 All-Star game assists, has also surpassed Gretzky in terms of playmaking during these exhibition matches.

Ray Bourque: Bourque, accumulating 13 All-Star game assists, has equaled Gretzky's assist record.

Wayne Gretzky’s Career Statistics

Gretzky's overall NHL career was commendable. 1,487 games, 894 goals, 1,963 assists, totaling a mind-blowing 2,857 points. Plus, a +520 career plus-minus rating.

Gretzky's offensive game was next level – 577 power-play points, 204 game-winners, and a shooting percentage of 17.6%. Talk about a scoring machine!

Gretzky played with four different teams, but the real glory days were with the Edmonton Oilers – four Stanley Cups. And in 19999, Wayne Gretzky bowed out as the NHL's all-time leading scorer.



