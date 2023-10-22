How NFL star player Patrick Mahomes meet Brittany Mahomes? All about couple's relationship journey

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are one of the cutest sporting couples of all time in the NFL. But what's more cute is how the two met each other and decided to spend the rest of their lives together. In today's article, we delve into Patrick Mahomes's love life and discuss the timeline of his relationship with Brittany.

How did Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes meet?

Brittany Matthews met Patrick Mahomes in the year 2011 since the two attended the same school in Texas City, named Whitehouse High School. The two officially came into a relationship in the year 2012. Interestingly, when the two started dating, Patrick Mahomes was a sophomore in high school while Brittany Matthews was his junior. The two are perfect examples that, not all the time opposites attract. Sometimes similars attract as well.

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes had sports in common, both being exceptional athletes during their high school years. This is one factor that sparked the fire of interest in each other, which just got deeper with each passing year. Unfortunately, distance got between their relationship when Brittany graduated in 2013 to attend the University of Texas. Patrick Mahomes, on the other hand, graduated a year later and went to Texas Tech University.

Distance is just the test to see how far love can travel

Even though the two attended different colleges, the distance between them never became a hindrance in their relationship. In 2017, Brittany Matthews graduated and signed officially with UMF Afturelding, a professional soccer team in Iceland. The same year, Patrick Mahomes got drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite living in two different countries, the two stayed strong throughout their relationship.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' happily ever after

Eventually, Brittany Matthews came back to the U.S.A. and joined her boyfriend Patrick Mahomes, back in Kansas City. Things got easy after that and the two decided to get engaged in September 2020. In March 2022, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews officially became a married couple. The couple welcomed their first kid in 2021 and a second one in 2022. From living in two different countries to becoming parents to two kids, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes had a long way.

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes' relationship is the perfect example that if you love someone, time and distance won't do anything to your relationship. They are just tests to see how far love can travel.

With that said, if you want us to talk about the relationship journey of any other NFL player, shoot your suggestions in the comments section below!