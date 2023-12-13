What companies does Patrick Mahomes endorse and how much does he make from commercial endorsements?

Patrick Mahomes is one of the most successful NFL players who comes in the list of players like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, etc.

When it comes to Patrick Mahomes, most fans still don't have much of an idea about which brands he endorses and how much he earns from them. Keep reading to explore that!

Which brands does Patrick Mahomes endorse and do advertisements for?

There are a total of 19 companies that Patrick Mahomes is currently engaged with in terms of endorsements. Patrick Mahomes signed an endorsement contract with Hunt's Ketchup in 2018. The quarterback's love for ketchup is something all fans know about. Another popular endorsement is Head and Shoulder.

The Chiefs' quarterback signed with Head and Shoulder a year after signing with Hunt's Ketchup at the start of the 2019 NFL season. Patrick also signed with BioSteel Sports in the year 2020, just as the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl LIV. Another famous company he endorses is Adidas.

Patrick Mahomes signed with Adidas in 2017. Interestingly, it's the same year that he was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs as the Number 10 overall pick. The star quarterback also endorses Oakley and State Farm Insurance, the companies he signed in the years 2021 and 2019.

Apart from these companies, Patrick Mahomes endorses Hy-vee, Essentia Water, Fly AirShare, CommunityAmerica Credit Union, GoodCents Deli Fresh Subs, Bose, Coca-Cola, Madden NFL, Coors Light and Boardroom. In addition, he also endorses Verizon, BOSS, and Walmart.

How much money does Patrick Mahomes make out of commercials and endorsements?

The above are all the companies that Patrick Mahomes endorses. While it's clear what companies he does commercials for, how much the star quarterback charges still remains a mystery. However, according to Celebrity Talent Internet, it costs around $300,000 to $499,000 to hire him.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by Celebrity Talent International. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com .