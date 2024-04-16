How Much Is Devonta Smith Getting With His New Extension Deal With Philadelphia Eagles? Exploring Contract

Devonta Smith is staying on the team for three more years, thanks to the Eagles, who received an extension agreement. Here are Devonta Smith's new contract details.

By Shanu Singh
Updated on Apr 16, 2024  |  01:07 AM IST |  8.7K
Image Courtesy: Instagram
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Devonta Smith has been with the Philadelphia Eagles for the last four years. But looks like he is going to stay with the team for four more years. Devonta Smith has got himself a contract extension and he's getting around $51 million as guaranteed money with his new contract.

Devonta Smith's New Contract Details

The Philadelphia Eagles recently announced Devonta Smith's rookie contract extension for three more years. The Eagles signed Smith in 2021 when he signed a four-year-long contract worth $20.1 million. Of that, $20.1 million was guaranteed money, and $12 million was a signing bonus. 

Also Read: 'I'll Always Have His Back': Brock Purdy Makes Supportive STATEMENT on Brandon Aiyuk Amidst WR's Trade Rumors

2025 was supposed to be Devonta Smith's last rookie contract season, but the Eagles decided to retain him till the 2028 season. According to Sportrac, the new contract Devonta Smith signed is worth $75 million. Now, this contract comes with a guaranteed amount of money worth $51 million. 

Starting the 2025 season, Devonta's average annual salary is reported to be around $25 million. As of the 2024 season, Devonta Smith has a base salary of $1 million, which comes with a roster bonus of $2 million. This season, this cap hit is about $6 Million. 

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Related Stories

In Pics: Jared Goff's Fiancee Christen Harper Heads To Mexico For Her Bachelorette Party
sports
In Pics: Jared Goff's Fiancee Christen Harper Heads To Mexico For Her Bachelorette Party
Jason Kelce and Kylie Celebrate 6-Year Anniversary; Include Their Dog in Celebrations
sports
Jason Kelce and Kylie Celebrate 6-Year Anniversary; Include Their Dog in Celebrations

Also Read: 'He's back': Aaron Rodgers SHOCKS NFL Fans As Jets QB Attends Season's First Voluntary Offseason Program

Advertisement

As of this year, Devonta Smith has played three seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles. The star wide receiver made 240 catches for 3178 yards and 19 touchdowns. 2022 was Devonta's best season, as he threw for 1211 yards and 7 touchdowns. 

With Devonta Smith's contract extension, things have appeared busy for the Eagles this offseason. The team has also signed Saquon Barkley, Zack Baun, and Bryce Huff. C.J. Gardner-Johnson is also back in the year, a year after the Eagles let him go in free agency.

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh is a versatile

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles