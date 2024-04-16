How Much Is Devonta Smith Getting With His New Extension Deal With Philadelphia Eagles? Exploring Contract

Devonta Smith has been with the Philadelphia Eagles for the last four years. But looks like he is going to stay with the team for four more years. Devonta Smith has got himself a contract extension and he's getting around $51 million as guaranteed money with his new contract.

Devonta Smith's New Contract Details

The Philadelphia Eagles recently announced Devonta Smith's rookie contract extension for three more years. The Eagles signed Smith in 2021 when he signed a four-year-long contract worth $20.1 million. Of that, $20.1 million was guaranteed money, and $12 million was a signing bonus.

2025 was supposed to be Devonta Smith's last rookie contract season, but the Eagles decided to retain him till the 2028 season. According to Sportrac, the new contract Devonta Smith signed is worth $75 million. Now, this contract comes with a guaranteed amount of money worth $51 million.

Starting the 2025 season, Devonta's average annual salary is reported to be around $25 million. As of the 2024 season, Devonta Smith has a base salary of $1 million, which comes with a roster bonus of $2 million. This season, this cap hit is about $6 Million.

As of this year, Devonta Smith has played three seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles. The star wide receiver made 240 catches for 3178 yards and 19 touchdowns. 2022 was Devonta's best season, as he threw for 1211 yards and 7 touchdowns.

With Devonta Smith's contract extension, things have appeared busy for the Eagles this offseason. The team has also signed Saquon Barkley, Zack Baun, and Bryce Huff. C.J. Gardner-Johnson is also back in the year, a year after the Eagles let him go in free agency.