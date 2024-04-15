'He’s back': Aaron Rodgers SHOCKS NFL Fans As Jets QB Attends Season’s First Voluntary Offseason Program

A total of 25 teams started their voluntary offseason practice program on Monday, Jets is one of them. There was uncertainty around Aaron Rodgers, about whether he'll be attending the program or not. But on Monday, Aaron Rodgers made it very clear to everyone.

Jets Reveal Aaron Rodgers' Entry Into Offseason Program

The New York Jets took to their Twitter and shared an update on Aaron Rodgers. The team announced that the Jets' star quarterback did attend the first voluntary offseason program on Monday. "Happy to see you too," the Jets tweeted with a video of Aaron Rodgers walking into the team facility.

The reason why many fans weren't sure about Rodgers' participation in the program was that he didn't attend last year's voluntary work. Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles tear in the 2023 season, which led him to leave the whole season out. But Rodgers is looking for a comeback.

Talking about a comeback, fans are excited to hear about Rodgers' participation in Monday's session. "He's back," a fan commented under the post shared by the Jets. The excitement definitely appears on another level with Rogers.

While one fan commented, "im ready for football again." There was another fan who wrote, "That’s my QUARTERBACK." Aaron Rodgers is definitely loved by so many NFL fans.

Before joining the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers played as quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. In 2022, he signed a 3-year-long contract worth $150 Million with the Packers. But he didn't play in the 2023 season due to an Achilles tear before getting acquired by the New York Jets.

In mid-2023, Aaron Rodgers was signed by the New York Jets for 3 years for a $112 Million contract. The contract included $75 Million as guaranteed money with an average salary of around $37 Million. Rodgers might yet to play a full game for the Jets but he's ready to offer a great performance this season.