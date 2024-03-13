Why Logan Paul Refused Fighting Mike Tyson? Jake Paul's Brother Shares Controversial Take

Jake Paul is set to face legendary boxer Mike Tyson on July 20, 2024, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, US. The fight will be telecast for free on the Netflix platform globally. On the recent episode of Impulsive Podcast older brother of Jake Paul, Logan Paul, revealed that he was also offered a boxing match with Mike Tyson.



Logan Paul revealed, “I was offered ( Fight with Mike Tyson ) but not for Netflix and not for big a** bag (Money). It was just like this could be real because I was asking for it I am sure you have to, Do you think you could beat Mike Tyson?’ My answer is yes. I just think he’s too old; it’s crazy. He’s senile.”

Logan Paul was a part of the influencer boxing community, he even fought undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition fight in year 2021.

His last fight in the boxing ring was against Dillion Danis which took place on October 14, 2023, at The Prime Card at AO Arena United Kingdom.

After picking his first boxing win against Dillion Danis, Logan announced his retirement from boxing to focus on his WWE career.

Later, in the same year, Logan Paul defeated WWE legend Rey Mysterio to become WWE United States Champion. Paul is currently involved in a rivalry with WWE legend Randy Orton.

Triple H Reacts on Logan Paul Summer Slam 2024 Announcement

Logan Paul revealed the date and venue of Summer Slam 2024 in his Impulsive Podcast. According to Logan Paul, WWE Summer Slam 2024 will take place on August 3rd, 2024 at Cleveland inside Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Logan even claimed this year’s SummerSlam 2024 will be one of the biggest Summer Slams of all time and he wants major stars to appear on the show. He even issued a mocking challenge to LeBron James.

“I wanna bring my brother Jake [Paul], I want MGK to be there, I want the Kelce brothers to be there, I want it to be one of the biggest events Cleveland has ever seen & hopefully I can get an opponent who I can bring the house down with Dave Chappelle will absolutely be there.” Logan Expressed

Now former WWE champion and WWE’s chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque reacted to Logan Paul's announcement.



Triple H quoted an official announcement clip of Logan Paul on Twitter X and expressed, “We’ve got big plans for SummerSlam’s big return to Cleveland this year.”

