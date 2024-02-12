How To Watch UFC 298 Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuri Live

UFC is getting ready to hold their second big pay-per-view event of the year 2024, UFC 298. This time, it's all about the comeback of UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. After suffering a brutal defeat from UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in their champion vs champion rematch at UFC 294, Volkanovski is determined to bounce back and reclaim his title.

Alexander Volkanovski, also known as "The Great," stepped up at the last minute to fill in for Charles Oliveira, who unfortunately got injured and couldn't compete in the main event due to medical reasons.

Alexander Volkanovski definitely gave Makhachev an incredible fight and put up a tough competition during their first encounter at UFC 284. A lot of fans and experts are convinced that Alexander Volkanovski emerged victorious in that bout.

At their second match at UFC 294, Islam Makhachev humbled Volkanovski with a first-round knockout.

Alexander Volkanovski is set to come back even stronger. He is training hard for his upcoming title defense at UFC 298.

Alexander Volkanovski will defend his UFC Featherweight championship against undefeated knockout artist Ilia Topuria at the UFC 298 main event.

UFC 298 is going to be a thrilling event with some incredible fighters on the card. One of the highlights will be the co-main event where Paulo Costa takes on Robert Whittaker.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who Is Alexander Volkanovski’s Wife? - All you need to know!

When is UFC 298?

The upcoming UFC event in 2024 is going to be a major pay-per-view. It's UFC 298, and it will feature a thrilling match between UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and UFC featherweight fighter Ilia Topuria. Volkanovski will be defending his title, and it's going to be an exciting showdown.

UFC 298 is scheduled for February 17, 2024, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, USA. If you're a fan in the United States, make sure to tune in at 10 PM ET for the main card. For our friends in the United Kingdom, the main card will begin at 3 AM ET. And for fans in India, get ready to catch the main card action at 8:30 AM IST.

Where To Stream the UFC 298 Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria Online?

UFC enthusiasts have the option to catch all the thrilling UFC events on specific channels based on their country and region.

Platforms like ESPN, Sony Sports, and TNT Sports offer live streaming for these fans. In the United States, fans can tune in to the ESPN channel or watch online on ESPN+ to witness the UFC 298 showdown between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria.

The main card is scheduled to kick off at 10 PM E.T. Meanwhile, fans in the United Kingdom can enjoy UFC 298 on TNT Sports.

Additionally, UFC fans can also catch the prelims and early prelims matches on UFC Fight Pass. For UK fans, the main card will commence at 3 AM ET.

Indian fans, on the other hand, can stream UFC 298 on the SonyLiv application or watch it on the Sony Sports cable television channel.

Live Streaming Options for UFC 298 Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria

UFC enthusiasts have the opportunity to witness their beloved UFC fighters making history and leaving behind a remarkable legacy. Various locations offer different methods to catch the thrilling UFC events. The upcoming significant UFC showdown, UFC 298, will feature the defending of the UFC featherweight championship by Alexander Volkanovski against Ilia Topuria.



Place - United States of America

Advertisement

Platform - ESPN has the official right to stream UFC events exclusively in the United States.

Price - ESPN+ subscription costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.



Place - United Kingdom

Platform - TNT Sports has the official rights to stream UFC events and PPVs in the United Kingdom

Price - TNT Sports price varies from £26 to £43 a month

Place - Indian

Platform - Sony Network has the official rights to stream UFC events and PPVs exclusively in India.

Price - SonyLIV subscription for a year is 999 per year.

Is UFC 298 Not Available in Your Country?

As of now, UFC is definitely the largest mixed martial arts organization worldwide. It reaches over 165 countries and regions across the globe, with a television audience of 1.1 billion people in 35 diverse languages.

If your country isn't included in the list of 165 countries, you can still keep up with their YouTube channels where they upload their matches. Another option is to buy a subscription from a different country that provides UFC services. By using a VPN, you can easily stream UFC 298.

How To Watch UFC 298 Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria in the US, UK and Canada?

UFC 298 is scheduled for the upcoming week on February 17, 2024. The thrilling event will be held at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, United States. Fans across the country can catch the action from the comfort of their homes through their regional provider, which may differ depending on their location and demographic.



United States - Fans can watch the UFC 298 event in the United States of America on ESPN and ESPN+ which holds exclusive rights to stream UFC events and PPVs.

United Kingdom - Fans can watch the UFC 298 event in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports which holds exclusive rights to stream UFC events and PPVs in the United Kingdom.

Canada - Fans can watch the UFC 298 event in Canada on SportsNet and SportsNet+ which holds the exclusive rights to stream UF events and PPVs.



ALSO READ: Alexander Volkanovski claims Islam Makhachev would ‘100%’ not accept fight on 12 days notice ahead of UFC 294 clash