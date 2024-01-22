Alexander Volkanovski Wife

Alexander Volkanovski, also known as "The Great," holds the prestigious title of UFC featherweight champion. He has been reigning as the champion for an impressive 1864 days, making him the longest-reigning champion of this era. Volkanovski claimed the UFC featherweight championship on December 14, 2019, after a thrilling victory over Max Holloway at UFC 245.

Throughout his career, Volkanovski has successfully defended his championship belt five times, proving his dominance in the octagon. His next challenge awaits him at the highly anticipated UFC 298 pay-per-view event, where he is set to face off against Ilia Topuria.

Beyond his accomplishments in the UFC, Alexander Volkanovski is also a devoted family man. He is happily married to his wife, Emma Volkanovski, adding another layer of fulfillment to his life outside of the octagon.

Emma Volkanovski, a graduate of the University of Sydney with a BSc in Psychology, leads a fulfilling life as a dedicated housewife. While she isn't affiliated with any company, her main focus is on taking care of her family. Apart from her domestic responsibilities, Emma is also known for her incredible fitness. It's clear that she has a passion for staying in shape and leading a healthy lifestyle.

In 2015, Emma tied the knot with Alexander Volkanovski, just before his debut in the UFC promotion. Despite being a renowned UFC featherweight champion, Alexander prefers to keep his personal life under wraps. There isn't much information available about their private life, as he values his privacy.

On Emma's birthday in 2020, Alexander surprised her by posting a heartfelt picture on his social media account. This gesture gave us a glimpse into their loving relationship and showcased the bond they share as a couple.

“Happy Anniversary to this stunner!! 8 years of marriage, 15 years together high school sweethearts. Here’s to many more years together.”

Emma and Alexander, a high school couple, have known each other for a considerable amount of time. Volkanovski's heartfelt words about their 15 years of togetherness reveal that they have been dating since 2005.



Alexander Volkanovski and Emma Volkanovski’s Relationship Timeline

There is not much on the internet about UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski’s personal life, after decoding some old posts and statements it seems like the love story of Alexander Volkanovski and Emma Volkanovski started back in 2005.

The couple tied the knot a decade after dating each other in 2015 a year before Alexander Volkanovski got into UFC promotion.

This indicates that she has been with the champion during his whole struggling period, Volkanovski himself has expressed in the past his wife was and is his biggest fan of all time for whole his life.

Once mockingly Emma Volkanoski tweeted, “Behind every successful man there is a tall woman.” Emma Valkanovski stands three inches taller than the UFC featherweight champion.

Does Alexander Volkanovski Have Any Kids?

Alexander Volkanovski and Emma Volkanovski are blessed with three kids, all three of them are girls, their first daughter's name is Ariana Volkanovski, who is 7 years old, his second daughter’s name is Airlie Volkanovski and she is currently 5 years old, and his recent born baby girl’s name is Reign Volkanovski.



Volkanovski posted a picture of their third daughter on his social media expressing his happiness, “Reign Volkanovski. Baby girl number 3, Long may she reign Mummy absolutely smashed it today love you baby.”