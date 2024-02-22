Has John Cena Ever Used Steroids To Achieve His Huge Physique? WWE Legend Reveals On The Howard Stern Show

John Cena is a 16-time world champion who is also noted for his remarkable physique. That has raised the question of whether Cena ever took steroids or other performance-enhancing drugs, which remains unresolved. Cena got the opportunity to address this matter, and he took advantage of it by speaking with The King of All Media.

During an appearance on the Howard Stern Show, John Cena answered questions regarding steroid use, declaring unequivocally that the wrestling industry requires them while adding that he is completely clean. He said, “The profession calls for it. Yeah, you gotta lift folks and throw them”. When Stern questioned him more on his natural status, Cena said, "Still. Yeah still."

For John Cena workout is like meditation

While thinking on his workout routine, Cena compared working out to meditation. He said, "Like you said, I know it's important. I love it. It's kind of like my meditation. It's a place that I have to be present. Or else you're gonna get hurt. So, in being present and exerting yourself physically, I just feel less stressed when I leave. Like, I don't worry about anything while I'm in there except what I'm doing. And then I ended up leaving calmer and in a better place.”

The 16-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion also spoke up about his health monitoring regimen, adding, "I get my bloodwork done three times a year, and my testosterone is fantastic for a 47-year-old."

John Cena was always a ripped 250-pound wrestler in the WWE. He then slimmed down when he became a Hollywood actor. Nonetheless, his body has always been bigger than life, and his coworkers frequently praised it, fueling rumors of PED usage.

The use of PEDs in sports will never go away. Perhaps John Cena was able to put away some of his critics with his candid replies to Howard Stern. Currently, Cena's participation in WrestleMania 40 is uncertain, although it looks he may miss the event this year. His final 'Mania bout was a loss to the then-United States Champion Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39.

