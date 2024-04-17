‘I Consider Myself Lucky’: The Rock Reacts to Young WWE Fan Calling His Brother for Picture With Him at WrestleMania 40

This year's WrestleMania 40 became the biggest WrestleMania of all time. One of the significant contributors to shaping this year's showcase of Immortal was The Final Boss, The Rock. People's Champion was initially back to WWE for the dream match between him and his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Fans turned their backs on fan-favorite The Rock for The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. WWE Universe hijacked WWE social media shows and was trending 'WeWantCody' as number one in the United States of America.

WWE heard what fans wanted, and Cody Rhodes was again interested in the storyline with Roman Reigns, this time with a new, unexpected twist. The Rock turned heel and joined forces with his brother Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

The Rock made his in-ring return at WrestleMania 40 in a tag team match, teaming up with Roman Reigns to take on a team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The Final Boss demonstrated why his name is amongst all-time greats to every lace boots inside the squared circle and performed amazingly in a 45-minute tag match.

At the Raw after WrestleMania 40, The Rock interrupted Cody Rhodes's promo and revealed that he is going for a while from WWE and he will return for Cody Rhodes soon as his story their story has just started.

The Rock Appreciate Young Fan From WrestleMania 40

The Rock broke his heel character and posted a video from WWE WrestleMania World, where a young WWE fan was rooting for him for a WrestleMania 40 match against Cody Rhodes wearing his t-shirt.

The Rock called the young fan on stage for a picture, and the fan requested that The Rock call his brother on stage as well.

The Rock quoted the video and expressed, “How cool is this kid, that in this once in a lifetime moment - he has the to want to get his brother up on stage with us!! That’s sibling love right there I consider myself a lucky SOB and there’s a lot of cool parts about my job - and meeting people is one of them.”

“ESPECIALLY our kids. You two boys stay cool, study hard, listen to your parents, and I appreciate the love.”

