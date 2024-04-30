Rohit Purohit shares BTS moments with Samridhii Shukla from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai romantic track; Watch

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running shows on Indian Television. The show has entertained generations of audiences with its gripping storyline. Currently, the daily soap is in its fourth generational leap with actors Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla taking up the baton as leads. The duo, which has garnered a huge fan base in a short span of time, keeps on posting fun pictures and videos from the sets.

Recently, Rohit dropped a clip showcasing an upcoming dance sequence with Samridhii. The two are seen exchanging some mushy moments while shaking a leg to a peppy track.

Rohit Purohit shares BTS clip with Samridhii Shukla

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Rohit Purohit uploaded a collaborative post with co-star Samridhii Shukla. In the video, Abhira is seen grooving to the Humma song. On the other hand, Armaan is spotted convincing her to come with him. They will be sharing some passionate moments of love in between. The sequence seems to be shot at the hostel where Abhira is staying after being thrown out of Armaan’s house.

Take a look at Rohit and Samridhii’s Instagram post:

Netizens express excitement for the upcoming track

As soon as the clip reached social media, the ardent fans and followers of the drama series began sharing their views on the camaraderie between the on-screen couple. A user said, “OMG yrkkh is so so unpredictable, you never know what's gonna happen next and that's what binds you with this show.” Another stated, “Excited to see Armaan start to fall in love.”

A third one penned, “Bass ab armaan ko tadapte hue dekhna hai (Now, we want to see Armaan yearning for love).” “After all the crying scenes, finally we are getting something romantic,” read another comment.

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a popular Indian television soap opera that premiered in 2009. It began with the story of Akshara (played by Hina Khan) and Naitik (Karan Mehra) and later shifted focus to their children and extended family. The storyline of the show explores various aspects of Indian family life, traditions, relationships, and societal norms.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai presently features Rohit Purohit, Samridhii Shukla, and Garvita Sadhwani in key roles. Rohit and Garvita replaced Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe to play Armaan and Ruhi respectively.

