'I Don't Think He Cares' Jorge Masvidal Exposes Colby Covington's Friendship With Former President Donald Trump

‘Gamebred’ Jorge Masvidal has recently reignited his well-documented rivalry against former friend and fellow welterweight contender Colby Covington. The UFC fighter exposed Chaos’ alleged fake friendship with former US president Donald Trump.

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington were once teammates as part of the very successful American Top Team. However, since their falling out, Chaos has gone on to trash the gym alongside Gamebred which led to the highly anticipated UFC 272.

Jorge Masvidal exposes Colby Covington’s relationship with Donald Trump

Gamebred’s recent appearance on popular journalist Ariel Helwani’s show The MMA Hour had an abundance of soundbite-worthy moments. The fighter lashed out at his former roommate Colby Covington.

Chaos has had a clearly established friendship with the former president of The United States. Covington has been spotted alongside Trump on several occasions like invitations to the White House, endorsement of republican candidates and even an attendance from Donald to his fights.

When asked which fighter Trump was rooting for between Masvidal and Covington at UFC 272, Gamebred pointed to himself and said, “Ask him. I don’t wanna put words in that man’s mouth.”

However, Jorge Masvidal shot down their friendship allegations. Gamebred went on to expose Trump’s supposed hatred towards Covington. “I don’t think he cares for him,” said the 39-year-old when questioned on the former president’s feelings toward Chaos.

“This is why I know Trump don’t like him cause Trump don’t like quitters, excuse-makers or any of that,” said Masvidal. Gamebred also went on to disavow Covington’s statements concerning his decision to lose to Leon Edwards.

Colby said that judges robbed his decision victory against Edwards due to his ‘association with Trump.’ Although there are no confirmations regarding the truth of these accusations, Masvidal referred to Chaos as ‘stupid’ for issuing the statement.

“Are you f****** stupid? Are you f***** delusional,” said Masvidal regarding Covington’s claims. Although both fighters entered the octagon resulting in an unfortunate loss for Gamebred, Colby and Jorge’s staunch rivalry does not seem to end anytime soon.

Jorge Masvidal exposes Nate Diaz’s supposed demands before their fight announcement

Former BMF contenders Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz have decided to face each other for the second time following their successful UFC 244 encounter in 2019.

The inaugural BMF event appeared to have a lot of hype around it. However, the fight disappointed fans due to an anti-climactic doctor’s stoppage ending. Ultimately, Masvidal emerged victorious and became the first ‘Baddest MotherF*****’ Champion.

Before their recent press conference, Jorge Masvidal revealed that Nate Diaz demanded a lot of stipulations concerning their boxing fight. Amongst many, Diaz allegedly wanted his walk-out to be second as opposed to entering the ring first.

“He said he wouldn't fight unless he walked out second. Like, non-negotiable,” said Jorge Masvidal. In the media scrum, Gamebred exposed the demands of Diaz alongside the promotion of the event.

“Another thing he wanted was his name on top, or he wouldn’t fight,” revealed Masvidal. The fighter commented on Nate’s demands of having his name written on the posters before Gamebred’s.

Although the Stockton native denied these accusations, Masvidal further went on to accuse the fighter of stipulation demands.