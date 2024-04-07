‘I Don’t Understand It’: Joe Rogan Reacts to Fans Predicting Alex Pereira to ‘Run Over’ Jamahal Hill at UFC 300

The upcoming UFC 300 event is said to be a record-breaker. It will be headlined by Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira, who is set to defend his title against Jamahal Hill. Both fighters appear to be locked in for the eagerly awaited bout during the weekend.

Judging by betting odds, Hill seems to be an underdog in this fight. Pereira, cherished dearly by fans in the MMA community, is predicted to emerge victorious in a dominant fashion. However, a certain podcast host seems to have an issue with this.

Joe Rogan Goes Off on Fans Who Underestimate Jamahal Hill Against Alex Pereira

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan is an esteemed figure among combat sports fans. Generally, his views on martial arts commend a lot of respect from the community due to his experience as a former fighter.

On a recent episode of Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator expressed his disappointment concerning fans who tend to underestimate Jamahal Hill, who is set to fight Alex Pereira for the Light Heavyweight Championship belt.

Rogan, who appears to be a fan of Hill, praises his previously displayed expertise and power in the octagon. “Jamahal Hill is f***** dangerous,” said the podcast host after referring to Sweet Dreams’ fight against Glover Texeira at UFC 283.

“People underestimate him for some strange reason, and I don’t understand it,” Rogan claimed regarding Jamahal Hill. The UFC commentator also praised Sweet Dreams’ impressive performance against Johnny Walker, in which he delivered a strike to the forehead.

Advertisement

The popular podcast host almost referred to Jamahal as a ‘one-punch knockout striker.’ This supposed claim could place Hill with fighters like Francis Ngannou and even Deontay Wilder from the boxing world.

“A lot of people are picking Pereira to run him over, which, I think, is interesting,” said Rogan. Although the UFC commentator did not offer his predictions, he expressed his disagreement with fans who believe a dominant Pereira victory.

Also read: Dana White Drops Massive Hint About Potential Conor McGregor Return on Social Media: DETAILS Insid

Jamahal Hill’s Message for Fans Who Underestimate Him

Joe Rogan is not the only personality who expressed his disappointment against fans who underestimated Jamahal Hill against Alex Pereira. Sweet Dreams himself delivered a message to fans who picked a dominant victory for Poatan.

Hill uploaded a video on his YouTube channel offering his predictions on the UFC 300 fights. He also spoke about his mindset walking into the event to show his skills in the octagon against the Brazilian fighter.

“I will knock him out,” said Jamahal Hill. The American fighter predicts to emerge victorious via a knockout win and become the new Light Heavyweight Champion in the UFC.

“When I do, I’m gonna rub it in every single one of your faces,” Sweet Dreams said. Fans picking Pereira over him had clearly struck a nerve for Hill. Despite showing promising performances in the octagon, the audience tends to put it aside in this bout.

Jamahal Hill vs. Alex Pereira is a very interesting matchup. Both fighters pack a lot of power and possess the potential to knock out any contender that stands in their way. Hill, in particular, looks determined for the title chance and wants to prove fans wrong in this bout.

Also read: Khamzat Chimaev Demands Dana White Add THIS Stipulation to His Match With Robert Whittaker at UFC Fight Night