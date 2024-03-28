‘I Have a Job and He Doesn’t’: Bill Belichick’s Son Hilariously Roasts Former Patriots Coach in Press Conference

The Belichick family might lack a lot of things but a sense of humor is not one of them. The humor might be dry but it is still present as Bill Belichick’s son Steve Belichick decided to show it during a news conference. Steve was hired as the defensive coordinator of the University of Washington last month and he spoke to reporters along with coach Jedd Fisch. Brennan Carroll was also there, who happens to be the son of former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.

This is when the aona were asked about their gameplay and their training methods which are surely different from their parents. Carroll and Belichick answered how they were different from their fathers, and this is when Steve Belichick said something hilarious.

Steve Belichick roasts his dad

A Twitter post was shared by a fan that mentioned what Belichick said in the interview and it is nothing short of funny. Carroll was the diplomatic one giving an answer where he said he was his “mother’s son”. However, when it came to Belichick, he said, “We definitely have similarities. I got a job, he doesn’t. He knows that.”

Steve further added, “I look up to my dad, he’s a mentor to me, but I’m myself, and like [Carroll] said, excited to get out on the field and work with these guys and work with the kids and recruit kids. Just gonna be myself, I'm not gonna try to be him.”

For the unversed, Bill Belichick parted ways with the New England Patriots after 24 seasons as their coach. He then interviewed for one head coaching job at the Atlanta Falcons but did not get it. This left him out of the NFL for the first time since 1974.

He is supposedly trying for a media job but he likely has to wait till the off-season of this NFL. Until then, Steve’s dad is not employed.

Bill Belichick has been job-hunting

Bill Belichick is known for his long tenure as the head coach of the New England Patriots. Despite his legendary 24-season status, he found himself semi-retired during this season. Steve made a joke about this but still acknowledged his father’s contribution. Steve said, "I look up to my dad; he's a mentor to me," he remarked, "but I'm myself."

With respect to the future and the past, Steve Belichick's hilarious remark serves as a reminder of the legacy of the Belichick family. And till the elder Belichick comes back to the NFL field, his son's lighthearted remark remains a reflection of their personal career paths.

