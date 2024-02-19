‘I Heard It When…’: LeBron James Opens Up on Shocking Rumors of Lakers-Warriors Trade play before deadline day

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne reported that the Golden State Warriors had considered trading for LeBron James before the trade deadline.

The report indicated that the Los Angeles Lakers star showed no interest in the trade, resulting in stalled discussions.

Before the All-Star game, NBA on TNT talked with James about the Warriors' potential trading scenario.

He revealed that he only learned about the matter when the public did.

In response to Ernie Johnson's question, "How far did this go, and how much did you entertain that thought?".

James said, "It didn't proceed far at all. I only got to know about it when everyone else did.

Conversations often happen behind closed doors in the league, as Charles, Kenny, and SHAQ could attest. Unless it's real, they usually don't inform you about it. In my case, I learned about it when the news broke."

The upcoming 2024-25 season allows James an option as a player worth $51.4 million, so he might become a free agent as early as the coming summer.

Currently, with a record of 30 victories and 26 losses in 56 games, the Lakers are the Western Conference's ninth seed.

LeBron James dispels recent rumors, affirming, 'I am a Laker and I am happy’

According to reports, both the Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors tried to secure James at the deadline.

However, they didn't achieve much, and as stated, the Lakers discussed Golden State's advances with James, at which point he expressed his unwillingness to be traded.

James repeatedly rejected rumors regarding his career beyond the Lakers, stating, "I am a Laker and I am happy and have been very happy being a Laker the last six years and hopefully it stays that way,”.

This aligns with the thoughts his agent, Rich Paul, expressed on The Stephen A. Smith Show. Paul affirmed, "LeBron is loyal to the Lakers.

Jeanie [Buss] has been a fantastic ally for him and us, and I believe everyone must acknowledge and respect this. There are inevitable peaks and troughs throughout a season, but at the end of the day, LeBron is devoted to the Lakers."

As long as James has the potential to become a free agent, the Lakers are under pressure to build a successful squad around him.

Nevertheless, these remarks should provide solace to a team planning to leverage its three tradable first-round picks to significantly enhance its lineup in the summer.

Although James hasn't officially signed anything yet, all signs indicate his desire to keep achieving victories in Los Angeles.

