‘I Wanna Finish With Heat’: Kirk Cousins Reveals He Doesn’t Want His Career To End Like Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal is running a successful podcast, and bringing a lot of high-profile guests on the show to talk to them about sports. However, the latest guest of O’Neal might have surprised the viewers of his podcast.

Kirk Cousins, who has taken over as the Atlanta Falcons' starting quarterback was the guest on Shaq’s podcast.

Before calling it quits on his career, Cousins hopes to help the Falcons win a Super Bowl this season. He wants no circumstances to resemble those of Shaquille O'Neal, who was traded for the Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, and Miami Heat before retiring.

O'Neal won a championship in his second season with the Miami Heat. Like it should have been for Shaq in Miami, Cousins told O'Neal that he wanted this to be his last stop.

What did Cousins say?

Cousins said, "I want this to be my final stop. I don't wanna do the deal -- no offense, but I don't wanna go play for the Suns and Celtics at the end. I wanna finish with the Heat, if you will, and be done."

He makes the excellent point that his two sons will remember him from his time as a Falcons player.

He added, "My boys are 6 and 5. They won't remember that I played in Washington. They will barely remember I played in Minnesota. They're gonna remember I played for the Falcons. And I want those to be good memories. So I feel like this is the stretch I wanna finish strong. People remember how you finish more than you start."

Shaquille O'Neal With Miami Heat

In 2006, O'Neal was instrumental in the Heat's first-ever championship victory. The Miami Heat acquired O'Neal in the summer of 2004.

Big Diesel teamed with Dwyane Wade to lead them to a championship the following year, after they had lost to the Detroit Pistons in the conference finals the previous year. In six games, they overcame the Dallas Mavericks.

