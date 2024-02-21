‘I Was Looking for Michael Jordan’: Adele Reveals Reason Why She Looks Annoyed in Viral NBA Meme

Adele's NBA meme went viral exactly two years ago, and this past weekend, during her residency show in Las Vegas, the 35-year-old singer finally revealed the reason behind it.

The viral moment happened during the NBA All-Star game in 2022.

What did Adele say?

“Remember that meme I had going viral where I seemed to not give a flying f---? I want to explain that meme in a little more detail."

"I know it sounds strange, but I don’t enjoy being famous. I'm aware that I'm watching a basketball game. However, Rich [Paul] was manning the room and, you know, chit-chatting with players and people.

"I was alright. It didn't bother me. To be honest with you, I was there by myself searching for Michael Jordan," Adele said to the crowd.

"So, the people with the camera came over and asked me twice," she continued.

"Do you mind if we film you?" they asked.

"Can we put you on the screen? I said please don’t. I recently canceled [my] residency in Las Vegas. I don’t want to be on the camera. After they returned, they filmed me."

Adele also explained why, on that night, her lips appeared to have filler.

"My lips are naturally big, and I don't require filler," declared the 16-time Grammy winner.

"I was sulking, which is why I appeared to be different. I was like, 'These motherf---ers are back and they're filming me without my consent.'"

Adele claimed she had assumed they would only be playing the tape of her "in the room" and not on the TV.

"I simply wanted to provide some background. Because I was ignored looking everywhere but at the camera. I was upset because I had requested not to be filmed. My face is also very meme-able. She teasingly said, "I can't help it.

Adele's Trademark Banter

Adele's repartee on stage has become a trademark of her residency shows at Caesars Palace's The Colosseum.

The "Hello" singer supported Taylor Swift during her residency show on February 10 and claimed that she had made the NFL "more enjoyable to watch."

In a fan-posted video on X (formerly known as Twitter), she also defended the "I Can See You" singer against those who were critical of her attendance at games in support of her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

She even revealed who she wanted to win in the 2024 Super Bowl.

In the video, Adele declared, "I think I want the Chiefs to win." The singer got a huge cheer from the crowd once she said that.

