Delonte West Net Worth

Delonte Maurice West, born July 26, 1983, is a former NBA player who played for the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers, Seattle Supersonics, and Dallas Mavericks, among other teams.

He has also represented the NBA G League's Texas Legends and the Chinese Basketball Association's Shangai Sharks and Fujian Xunxing.

The Boston Celtics selected West in the 2004 NBA Draft. His final season as a player was in 2015 with the Texas Legends.

What is Delonte West's net worth?

Delonte West's estimated net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is just $500,000.

Even though certain websites and sources state his net worth is just $1,000.

Despite making almost $14 million in salary alone during his NBA career, Delonte West battled drug addiction and other problems, which contributed to the financial collapse.

Delonte West's Salary and career earnings

During his NBA career, Delonte West made about $16.2 million.

At the end of his career, his season earnings were approximately $1.5 million.

His final NBA team, the Mavericks, paid him an average of about $1.2 million per season.

Delonte West’s Early Life

Delonte West is a native of Washington D.C. He was born on July 26, 1983.

He went to Greenbelt's Eleanor Roosevelt High School, where he participated in the school's inaugural state tournament entry.

They competed in the 4A Maryland championship.

After graduating from Saint Joseph's University, he was named the nation's best backcourt.

He was granted a special spot in the NCAA tournament because of his efforts as a Saint Joseph's Hawks player.

Delonte West’s NBA Career

In the 2004 NBA Draft, West was selected by the Boston Celtics with the 24th overall pick.

However, he didn’t even play half of the games in the season because of injuries. West made 39 appearances, but he was named the starting point guard in 2005.

Even though West managed just 39 games in the rookie season, he was chosen to play for the Celtics in the Rookie Challenge during NBA All-Star Weekend because of his performances in those games.

He was quickly moved to the shooting guard position, but he found it challenging to play in that position.

West did have his moments though. He had a brilliant game against the Charlotte Hornets in which he made some last-gasp shots.

But his standout performance of the season was his 31-point game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

During his 31 points, he made an incredible 12 free throws.

For the 2007 campaign, West was traded to the Seattle Supersonics, where he reunited with Dwayne Jones, his teammate at Saint Joseph's.

However, he didn’t last long as Supersonics and was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2008.

Six days after the trade, West set a career-high with 20 points in a game against the Boston Celtics.

West agreed to a $12.7 million, three-year contract with the Cavaliers in late 2008.

West assumed the role of backup point guard and shooting guard. The former Boston player caught the attention of other teams with his shooting and defensive plays.

Despite starting for the Cavaliers in 2010 and averaging 8.8 points per game, West's team lost to the Celtics in the Conference Semifinals.

But the following season, he joined the Boston Celtics once more.

West was later traded by the Cavaliers to the Minnesota Timberwolves, but his tenure was a short one.

West signed a one-year contract to serve as Rajon Rondo's backup point guard with his former team, the Boston Celtics, in late 2010.

However, the contract came to an end when he accepted a guilty plea to weapons charges.

After that, he joined the Dallas Mavericks for a year, but he was suspended because of a verbal altercation before playing abroad for a few years.

In 2013, West was traded to the NBA D-League's Texas Legends. He joined the Chinese Basketball Association on a one-year contract and contributed to the Fujian Xunxing team.

Nevertheless, West made a comeback to the NBA in 2014, suiting up for the Los Angeles Clippers in the Summer League.

He then went on to play for the Shanghai Sharks in China. After just four games, he was fired even though he finished his rookie season with 29 points.

He signed a contract with the Guaros de Lara, Venezuela, basketball association, Liga Professional de Baloncesto, but he left before the team had a chance to practice.

He was called back to the NBA by the Texas Legends this time around.

Delonte’s Financial Issues

Delonte has struggled with personal and financial issues throughout his career, despite earning $14 million in salary (before taxes and fees) during that time.

During the NBA lockout, it was said that he resided in the Mavericks locker room and had to part ways with his jewelry and several cars.

To make ends meet during this period, he also applied for a temporary position at Home Depot.

It is said that West lost a lot of money during his divorce and in court costs when defending different cases.

In August 2019, photos surfaced showing Delonte looking homeless or possibly broke.

Previously, he was spotted looking disheveled as he walked around a fast-food restaurant parking lot barefoot.

Delonte was seen begging on a street in Dallas, Texas, in September 2020.

Owner of the Mavericks, Mark Cuban, picked up West off the streets. Mark took West to a drug rehab center.

Delonte's life appeared to have changed for a while.

He was employed at the rehab center and had reconciled with his family.

Unfortunately, Delonte was taken into custody in Florida in October of 2021.

Delonte West tells his sad story from a street corner

Numerous NBA players discussed West's condition and their efforts to help him in a recent article by Dana O'Neil of The Athletic.

Former teammate talks about Delonte West's situation

O’Neil talked to former NBA point guard Jameer Nelson, who attended Saint Joseph's University with Delonte West.

Nelson said: “It makes me cry. People want to help but he will have to help himself. I'm available to help him. I'll be here for him no matter what. He needs to come halfway; I tried, and I will try again if I can, but he must accept the help.”

Even Mavericks owner Mark Cuban tried to help him

West was spotted pleading for money in Dallas in 2020. He was taken from the streets by Mavs owner Mark Cuban, who also paid for his rehabilitation and gave him a place to live.

Additionally, he obtained employment; however, on July 22, West was spotted on the streets once more, this time in Virginia.

Cuban said, "I thought I could help," about his fruitless attempt to assist Delonte West. I also tried. I did, truly. All of us did. It's only. You simply feel no hope."

