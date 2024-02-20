'I would be kicking myself if I said no': CM Punk opens up on failed UFC run, reveals if he has any regrets

CM Punk is one of the most popular professional wrestlers of all time. He recently made his WWE return after almost a decade at Survivor Series WarGames 2023. His return to WWE shocked the world as he left WWE and claimed he would never come back to WWE again.



Punk left WWE in 2014, and claimed he would never work again with WWE, The Second City Saint revealed some reasons why he left WWE. He said medical negligence, lack of respect, and most importantly he felt WWE was not booking him properly.



After quitting WWE and Professional Wrestling, CM Punk decided to pursue a career in the real fight game UFC just like former WWE champion Brock Lesnar.



Punk made his anticipated UFC debut at UFC 203 in 2016. Punk lost his debut fight via submission. In 2018, Punk returned to the Octagon for the second time and fought Mike Jackson at UFC 225, the fight was announced as a No Contest. That fight turned out to be his last UFC fight.

Punk is out of action after tearing his tricep muscle at the Royal Rumble 2024 match-up. He recently made an appearance at UFC 298 Volkanovski vs Topuria. After the fight, Punk had a conversation with TNT Sports, where he was asked multiple questions.



While talking about his comeback to WWE Punk even talked about his UFC run, “It’s not just this business or the wrestling business, or any business. It’s life.”

“You never say never. Who ever thought I would fight in the UFC? I was afforded an opportunity by Lorenzo Fertitta and Dana White and I would be kicking myself to this day if I said ‘no’.” he further expressed.

He further expressed, “ I’m not a guy that lives with regret like I will seize opportunities whether someone on the internet thinks I deserve them or not. I work hard for my dreams, and I will always chase them. I think a lot of clouds parted, and time heals all wounds, so when it came back to wrestling, it was just the right time.”

CM Punk’s UFC record

After leaving WWE in 2014, CM Punk decided to take a break from professional wrestling and tried to follow in the footsteps of another Paul Heyman guy Brock Lesnar. Punk made his UFC debut back in 2016, at UFC 203 against Mickey Gall in the Welterweight division of UFC.



Punk his UFC debut via submission. The Second City Saint made his WWE return in 2018 and fought Mike Jackson who defeated via decision at UFC 225.





1. Mickey Gall vs. CM Punk

- Event: UFC 203: Miocic vs. Overeem

- Date: September 10, 2016

- Result: Loss (Submission)

- Method: Rear Naked Choke

- Round: 1

- Time: 2:14

2. Mike Jackson vs. CM Punk

- Event: UFC 225: Whittaker vs. Romero 2

- Date: June 9, 2018

- Result: Loss (Overturned to No Contest)

- Method: Decision (Unanimous)

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

- Notes: overturned to a no contest.

