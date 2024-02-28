‘I’d Like To Find Out Who Did This’: Dwayne Johnson Reacts to Rebecca Ferguson Revealing Hollywood Star Screamed at Her

Dwayne Johnson, the Hollywood star, never holds back and always speaks his mind about what he believes in. Whether it's on the big screen or in his personal life, The Great One always shows a courageous attitude.

Johnson has now publicly expressed his support for his close friend, Rebecca Ferguson, who is also a Hollywood actor. In a recent podcast called Reign with Josh Smith, Ferguson bravely shared her distressing encounter of working with a fellow actor who constantly shouted and berated her. She courageously spoke about how she managed to overcome his hurtful remarks and the immense pressure during the shoot, ultimately standing up for herself.

What Rebecca Fergusson said?

Fergusson opened up on how a fellow co-actor, supposedly a big name in the industry, looked down upon her, and when she spoke about it, he even screamed at the shoot in front of everyone else.

“This human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out,” she said. She said that when she felt “vulnerable and comfortable” to say something about the behavior, she was “screamed” at.

She said that the actor would literally look at her in front of the whole crew and say “You call yourself an actor? This is what I have to work with? What the fuck is this?” And she stood there just “breaking,” she said.

She then revealed how she successfully tackled the situation. The next day she said that she walked on and told him to get out of the set. “It was the first time I’d ever spoken back to that person. I was so scared. And I looked at this person and said ‘You can f**k off.”

Advertisement

She then said that she continued the shoot, by looking at the face of the actor’s head, and didn’t even want to see his face. The director of the movie had to comply with Fergusson’s demands.

What did Dwayne Johnson say?

Dwayne Johnson expressed his anguish at the whole episode and said that he’d like to know who that person is. He called Rebecca his “angel” and said that he loved her for “standing up to this bullshit.

“Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bullshit. Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set. I love that woman. I’d like to find out who did this,” Johnson wrote.

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson net worth: How The Rock went from 7 dollars in his pocket to breaking highest earning record