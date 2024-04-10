'I Can't Deny That': John Cena Shares Thoughts On Dwayne Johnson And Vin Diesel's Fast & Furious Feud

John Cena became a part of the ever-evolving Fast & Furious saga back in 2021 with the film F9. But the apparent field between two long-term stars of the franchise Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson has been going on since 2016. In a recent appearance in Dax Shepherd’s podcast Armchair Expert, John Cena opened up about the clash between the two actors.

What Cena said about their feud

John Cena spilled some behind the scenes tea on Dax Shepherd’s podcast. “There’s certainly rumors about that. I can’t deny that. You have two very alpha, driven people. You get two. There can only be one,” he answered after Shepherd asked him about the drama.

Cena, who joined the franchise recently in 2021, played the role of Jakob Toretto, who is Dom Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) estranged brother, continued to say, “Man, you gotta remember I got dropped into a locker room where (we have) generational vets. ‘What’d your dad do?’ ‘Wrestle.’ ‘What’d your granddad do?’ ‘Wrestle,’” He then said, “I’ve been in that environment; know the room and just kind of adapt to what’s going on.”

“I’m being invited into someone’s home, into someone’s family. And regardless of how they look physically in comparison to another human being, this is one IP that has had nine installments and it’s an action movie — that’s rarefied air. At the very least, there has to be respect for that,” he added.

What caused the feud between Diesel and Johnson

The feud between the two started back in 2016 when Johnson called out his other co-stars from the franchise. This was five years after he first joined the cast in 2011 as Luke Hobbs in Fast Five. Three years after making the statements, he got his own spinoff Hobbs and Shaw in which he starred against Jason Statham.

Even though Diesel said he wanted Johnson to come back to the franchise in Fast X, he said he will not be. But during the mid-credits scene of the latest movie, we saw Johnson in a scene, which means he will probably be returning for the next film and the feud between them has also probably ended.

