Dwayne Johnson Takes Stage To Unveil First Look Sequence For Moana 2 At CinemaCon 2024

Dwayne Johnson reveals the first look sequence for Disney’s highly anticipated Moana 2 at CinemaCon 2024. Read ahead to know more.

By Sakshi Shelke
Published on Apr 12, 2024  |  01:46 PM IST |  328
Dwayne Johnson (CC: Instagram)
Dwayne Johnson (CC: Instagram)

It's good news for Moana fans as Dwane Johnson unveils the first look sequence for Moana 2 at CinemaCon, held in Las Vegas. This movie will be the sequel to Disney’s 2016 hit animated movie Moana. 

CinemaCon 2024 has been making headlines as notable attendees like Kevin Costner, George Miller, and many more made exciting revelations at the event. CinemaCon got a lot more exciting when one more update came to light about Moana 2, where Dwayne Johnson proudly showcased the first-look sequence of the film.

This year will certainly be filled with many highly anticipated movies. We can safely say that this will be an entertaining year in the world of cinema. Read ahead to learn more about Moana 2 at CinemaCon.

More about Moana 2 at CinemaCon

Dwayne Johnson, 51, who played Maui in Moana, joined the stage while briefly grinning at the audience amid the group of Polynesian dancers. While reflecting on his character Maui, inspired by his grandfather, Johnson said, “Has been one of the most life-changing experiences for me.” We can expect all new songs in the sequel, as promised by Johnson. 

After the Baywatch star was awarded the Spirit of the Industry Prize by two members of The National Association of Theatre Owners, he introduced the first look sequence of the upcoming Moana 2. 

As per People, it appears a new mysterious adventure awaits Maona in the sequel, and the ocean begins her back: "We never stop choosing who we are.” A voice heard is probably Tala’s voice (played by Rachel House).

An insight into the live-action remake of Moana 

As per People, the live-action remake of Moana is on its way. The lead (in the film Moana) portrayed by Auli’i Cravalho won't be a part of the live-action remake. The casting for the same is underway.

According to the outlet, Cravalho, in a statement, said the character “has had such a profound impact on how we think of Disney princesses.” She added, “Moana's strength and perseverance are inspiring — to audiences around the world, to me, and to everyone who helped bring her to life. I'm looking forward to sharing her story in a whole new way.”

Along with Moana 2, other Disney’s CinemaCon presentations also included a sneak peek into the much anticipated upcoming titles including Inside Out 2, Alien: Romulus, and Deadpool & Wolverine.

ALSO READ: 'And If People Don't Like It...': Catherine O'Hara Has Something To Say To People Who Might Not Like Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Credits: People, Deadline
