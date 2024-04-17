Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson discusses her viral remarks regarding a certain unnamed co-star during an interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show. The Dune: Part Two actress, 40, expresses surprise at the widespread online speculation aimed at identifying the A-list former cast mate.

"The interview wasn't about uncovering the individual. Naturally, people will be curious," she remarked. "The question intrigued me because it made me reflect on pivotal moments in my career. It was about whether I'd tolerate certain treatment or demand change. Working with this person was a defining moment for me," Rebecca went on to say.

Rebecca Ferguson interview’s sparks multiple inquiries

Rebecca Ferguson received many calls about her interview comments. "I received calls from wonderful co-stars I've worked with, saying, Do you realize what you've done? And I was like, Oh my God. No, I didn't... I didn't think....” said Mission Impossible actress.

"I don't feel responsible, to be honest — it's not a big concern for me," she continued. "You're great, but my story is my own, and if you're a good person, there's no need to worry about it."

In February, during an episode of the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Ferguson revealed an incident where a lead actor yelled at her on-set. She recalled feeling unsupported and often crying after these encounters until she gathered the courage to confront the person despite her fear.

"I looked at them and said, You can go away. I'll focus on a tennis ball. I don't want to see you again,” she said, adding, "Since then, I've never let myself wonder why things happened."

Rebecca Ferguson clears up co-star speculation

In the interview, Rebecca Ferguson clarified that neither Hugh Jackman nor Tom Cruise was who she referred to. When host Cagle playfully suggested Meryl Streep, Ferguson laughed and quipped, "Oops! Didn't expect that to come out!"

Dwayne Johnson addressed Ferguson's story about their time filming Hercules together.

"This disheartens me, but proud of her for standing up. Rebecca was like an angel on our set. I admire her greatly," wrote American actor and businessman Dwayne Johnson, 51, on X. I want to know who did this."

Emily Blunt's representative, who collaborated with Rebecca Ferguson on 2016's The Girl on the Train, refuted the claim that Blunt was the unnamed co-star. In February, they told the Daily Mail that Rebecca and Emily are friends, and there's only love between them.

