Who is Ilia Topuria’s girlfriend? All about Giorgina Uzcategui

UFC is gearing up for their second big event of the year, UFC 298. This time, the spotlight will be on the UFC featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, as he defends his title against the formidable contender, Ilia Topuria.

UFC 298 is scheduled for this weekend on February 17, 2024, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, United States.

Alexander Volkanovski stands out as one of the most accomplished UFC champions ever. His exceptional fighting IQ and versatile skills have earned him widespread recognition. Whether it's his ground and pound, wrestling, or striking, he excels in all areas. He has now joined the ranks of UFC veterans.

On the flip side, Ilia Topuria, a rising star in the UFC featherweight division, is making waves in the sport. With an impressive record of 14 wins and zero losses, Topuria is proving to be a force to be reckoned with. Not only is he an exceptional striker, but he also possesses strong wrestling skills.

Topuria is attempting to shape his persona by emulating the path of former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor. He thoroughly enjoys engaging in trash talk and has boldly declared himself as the UFC featherweight champion. He even goes as far as predicting a first-round finish against Volkavoski.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: UFC 298 Purse and Salaries: How Much Will Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria Make for Their Featherweight Title Fight?

Who is Ilia Topuria’s girlfriend, Giorgina Uzcategui?

Ilia Topuria is currently in a relationship with Giorgina Uzcategui, an entrepreneur based in Miami.

Giorgina is the brilliant mind behind "Future and Energy," a company that specializes in solar energy and water purification.

On her Instagram account, where she boasts a whopping 200k followers, Giorgina often shares adorable posts of her and Ilia, showcasing their love for each other.

Ilia Topuria and Georgina Uzcategui are rumored to be married, but the details of their secret wedding remain unknown. They are happily raising their son together, and their bond seems strong.

Early life of Giorgina Uzcategui

Giorgina Uzcategui doesn't have much information available online. Her official LinkedIn account reveals that she primarily resided in Miami, Florida. She obtained her bachelor's degree in business administration from Miami Dade University in 2016. Later, she pursued her BBA in Enterpurinal studies from Suffolk University in Boston, graduating in 2019.

Georgina can communicate in three different languages Spanish, English, and Italian.

What does Ilia Tuporia’s girlfriend do for a living?

Giorgina Uzcategui began working as a marketing intern in 2015. Her first job was with Alodiga. She spent three months working there. Then she worked as a marketing intern for GMB Real Estate Solutions.

In 2017, she held the position of Marketing Specialist at Sanclemente Group. She also had a long-standing involvement in the real estate industry. Fast forward to April 2022, she took the leap and established her very own company called "Future & Energy".

This company specializes in providing solar energy plants and services. The company bio says, “We are a national solar company staffed by a team of specialists: engineers, installers, sales agents, and experts in renewable energy savings and efficiency. Our aim is to educate families to reduce the cost of their electricity bill and do their bit too.”



According to her LinkedIn profile, her company currently employs 10 people in their office.

Will Ilia Topuria’s Girlfriend be at UFC 298

Ilia Topuria’s girlfriend, Giorgina Uzcategui, has always been a strong supporter and believer in his mixed martial arts skills.

Advertisement

UFC 298 is set to be the pinnacle of Ilia's career, and his girlfriend, who holds a special place in his life, will be there to cheer him on.

She once expressed her feelings on Ilia Topuiia’s mixed martial arts career, “Baby, you should have a little bit of mercy.' He couldn't show mercy because the referee didn't stop the fight when he should have, so if someone needs to be stopped, it's not going to be my guy.”

After Ilia Topuria won against Josh Emmett, she expressed her joy on Instagram praising her boyfriend. She posted a post-fight picture of her with Ilia,

“My baby is the world champion. Every moment of sacrifice was worth it. you are the child of God and I always accompany you to achieve this victory. In my eyes, you have always been the champion of the world inside and outside the octagon but today once again, you show it to everyone,” Uzcategui expressed.



ALSO READ: Who Is Alexander Volkanovski’s Wife? - All you need to know!