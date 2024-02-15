UFC 298 Purse and Salaries: How Much Will Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria Make for Their Featherweight Title Fight?

The UFC is preparing to stage its second major show of the year, UFC 298, on February 17, 2024, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, United States. Alexander Volkanovski, the UFC featherweight champion, will defend his title against UFC featherweight challenger Ilia Topuria.

Fans are eagerly anticipating Alexander Volkanovski's comeback. The Great last faced Islam Makhchev in the lightweight class at UFC 294 with only 11 days notice.

Alexander Volkanovski was permitted to face Makhachev in an expedited rematch when Charles Oliviera sustained an injury just 11 days before UFC 294.

On the other side, Ilia Topuria is on a seven-bout winning streak, with his most recent battle being against Josh Emmett. Topuria won with a spectacular first-round knockout.

A recent report by the Sports Daily indicates the fight purse of both Alexander Volkanoski and Ilia Topuria for their main-event featherweight championship fight.

Fighters are often compensated according to how much they contribute to an event and how much they bring to pay-per-view revenue.

Topuria has been actively promoting fights and talking trash about Volkanovski, but Alexander Volkanovski still outshines him as a bigger star.

The report suggests Alexander Volkavovski is getting a base pay of $1 million and his incentive pay is $42,000. He will also earn pay-per-view points which could be calculated after UFC 298 pay-per-view.

On the flip side, contender Ilia Topuria’s base salary at UFC 298 is $500,000 and he will earn $32,000 as an incentive.

UFC record of Alexandar Volkanovski

UFC Record

1. UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria

- Date: Feb. 17, 2024

- Result: Loss

- Opponent: Ilia Topuria

- Method: Not Specified

2. UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2

- Date: Oct. 21, 2023

- Result: Loss (KO/TKO)

- Opponent: Islam Makhachev

- Method: Kick; Round 1, 3:06

3. UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez

- Date: Jul. 08, 2023

- Result: Win (KO/TKO)

- Opponent: Yair Rodriguez

- Method: Punches; Round 3, 4:19

4. UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski

- Date: Feb. 11, 2023

- Result: Loss (Unanimous Decision)

- Opponent: Islam Makhachev

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision); 5 rounds

5. UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier

- Date: Jul. 02, 2022

- Result: Win (Unanimous Decision)

- Opponent: Max Holloway

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision); 5 rounds



6. UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie

- Date: Apr. 09, 2022

- Result: Win (KO/TKO)

- Opponent: Chan Sung Jung

- Method: Punches; Round 4, 0:45

7. UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega

- Date: Sep. 25, 2021

- Result: Win (Unanimous Decision)

- Opponent: Brian Ortega

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision); 5 rounds

8. UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal

- Date: Jul. 11, 2020

- Result: Win (Split Decision)

- Opponent: Max Holloway

- Method: S-DEC (Split Decision); 5 rounds

9. UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington

- Date: Dec. 14, 2019

- Result: Win (Unanimous Decision)

- Opponent: Max Holloway

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision); 5 rounds

10. UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade

- Date: May. 11, 2019

- Result: Win (Unanimous Decision)

- Opponent: Jose Aldo

UFC record of Ilia Topuria

1. UFC on ABC: Emmett vs. Topuria

- Date: June 24, 2023

- Result: Win (Unanimous Decision)

- Opponent: Josh Emmett

- Details: Fight of the Night award

2. UFC 282

- Date: December 10, 2022

- Result: Win (Submission - arm-triangle choke)

- Opponent: Bryce Mitchell

- Details: Performance of the Night award

3. UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall

- Date: March 19, 2022

- Result: Win (KO - punches)

- Opponent: Jai Herbert

- Details: Performance of the Night award, Lightweight debut

4. UFC 264

- Date: July 10, 2021

- Result: Win (KO - punches)

- Opponent: Ryan Hall

5. UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Vettori

- Date: December 5, 2020

- Result: Win (KO - punch)

- Opponent: Damon Jackson

6. UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen

- Date: October 11, 2020

- Result: Win (Decision - unanimous)

- Opponent: Youssef Zalal

