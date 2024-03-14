Aaron Rodgers' Ex-Girlfriend Olivia Munn REVEALS Getting Diagnosed With Breast Cancer; Shares Heartfelt Message

Aaron Rodgers' ex-girlfriend Olivia Munn recently revealed getting diagnosed with breast cancer through her Instagram account. The X-Men actress took to her Instagram and shared a heartwarming post about her dialogues with breast cancer and how her journey has been so far. Here's everything you need to know about her condition.

Aaron Rodgers' ex Olivia Munn took her Instagram to reveal her breast cancer diagnosis

On Wednesday, Hollywood actress Olivia Munn, who's also NFL star quarterback Aaron Rodgers' ex-girlfriend revealed how she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023. Olivia Munn kept this news hidden until recently when she revealed the news to the world. The Predator actress revealed how in the last 10 months, she went through four surgeries.

"I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration, and support on their own journey," Olivia Munn wrote in the caption of her Instagram post attached with a picture of her in the hospital bed followed by slides containing her note to her fans.

According to Olivia Munn's statement, she was diagnosed just two months after a test that she took in February last month for cancer genes. The results of the test turned out to be negative and ended up having a normal mammogram around the same period of time.

In the past ten months I have had four surgeries, so many days spent in bed I can't even count, and have learned more about cancer, cancer treatment, and hormones than I ever could have imagined. Surprisingly, I've only cried twice. I guess I haven't felt like there was time to cry," Olivia Munn wrote in her statement.

Going forward in her statement, Olivia Munn talked about how her cancer would not have been determined if it weren't for her doctor who suggested conducting a risk assessment. Olivia Munn went ahead expressing her gratitude towards her OBGYN, Dr Aliabadi. "The fact that she did saved my life," Olivia Munn had said.

Olivia Munn concluded her statement by thanking the doctors and staff of the hospital where she was being treated. The Hollywood actress offered special thanks to her surgical oncologist, her reconstructive surgeon, her oncologist, and her "guardian angel, Dr. Thais Aliabadi."

Olivia Munn is currently going through the recovery phase and we hope that she gets well soon. As for Aaron Rodgers, there have not been any messages or well wishes so far. But there's a chance that he might have exchanged his well-wishes in person, instead of posting it on social media.

When did Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers start dating, and their breakup story?

Aaron Rodgers and Olivia first met each other during the Academy of Country Music Awards show in Las Vegas, in April 2014. The two presented the Song of the Year award together. Just a month later, it was revealed that Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers had started dating. Their relationship lasted three years until they parted ways in 2017.

