In Photos: Tom Brady's NEWLY BUILT USD 17 Million Mansion Unveiled in Breathtaking PICS, Featuring Immaculate Garden

Tom Brady, a highly accomplished NFL player, has amassed a net worth of $300 Million, allowing him to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle. Among his various investments in real estate is his nearly completed mansion in Miami, which boasts a stunning garden area.

Pictures of Tom Brady's Newly Constructed Miami Mansion

Tom Brady has settled into his nearly completed mansion located in the renowned 'Billionaire Bunker' in Miami. The NFL icon's latest real estate acquisition comes with a hefty price tag of $17 Million, featuring a stunning garden space. The garden is adorned with an array of flowers and vegetables that are already flourishing, as depicted in the photo.

The flowers and vegetables are planted in eight concrete rectangular plots, each separately. It's not clear if Brady tends to these flowers personally or if he has gardeners to handle the heavy work. The 'Billionaire Bunker' is home to other notable residents like Julie Iglesias, Ivanka Trump, Jeff Bezos, and several other Millionaires-Billionaires.

The property now requires only minor renovations, which primarily involve the ongoing construction of a private boat dock. In addition to the vegetable garden, there is also a pickleball/basketball court. To maintain a close connection with nature, Brady has taken the initiative to plant trees and various plants within his property.

Tom Brady and his former spouse Gisele Bundchen acquired this property approximately four years ago. Following their separation in 2022, Brady initiated renovations on the property two years ago. Conversely, Gisele Bundchen proceeded to purchase a different property located across the waterway.

According to DailyMail, the estimated overall expenditure for this property upon its completion would amount to approximately $30 Million. The land itself accounted for $17 Million, while an additional sum of over $10 Million has been allocated towards its refurbishment and the construction of new features like the dock. Although the property is currently habitable, the project is nearing its final stages and will be completed soon.