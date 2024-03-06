India vs England Livestream 2024: How to Watch, Injury Report, Lineups Predictions and More

Team India will take on England at Dharamshala in the fifth Test series match on Thursday. Already securing their victory in the series, India will be looking forward to extending their lead to 4-1 in the final game, whereas England will be trying to win the game to bid a respectful farewell to the series.

Thanks to the efforts of young stars, India managed to win three tests consecutively. Their winning streak started with a 106-run victory over England at Vishakhapatnam, followed by a pure dominating show by India in Rajkot, where they earned a 434-run win. The men in blue sealed the series by fighting against the odds in Ranchi, where they defeated England by five wickets.

Here is how you can watch the fifth Test between India and England:

When to watch IND vs ENG fifth Test?

The fifth Test between India and England will start on March 7 and continue until March 11 at 9:30 a.m.

Where is the IND vs ENG fifth Test going to take place?

The fifth Test between India and England will take place in Dharamshala.

How to watch IND vs ENG fifth Test?

The fifth Test between India and England will be telecasted by the Sports 18 network.

Where will the IND vs ENG fifth Test be streamed?

Jio Cinema will stream the fifth India vs England Test live for free.

IND vs ENG predicted playing XI

India- Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Rajat Patidar (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj.

England- Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson.

IND vs ENG fourth Test

Dhruv Jurel's impressive performance in the fourth Test against England in Ranchi helped India beat the visitors after initially facing a setback in the game. Jurel displayed maturity in both innings, providing balance to the team after the crumbling of the top order.

In the first inning, he missed out on a well-deserved century by ten runs. He smashed 90 runs to help India post 307 runs on the board after they had lost six wickets on a mere score of 171 runs. In the second inning as well, Jurel partnered with Shubman Gill to help India reach the final mark, securing a 5-wicket victory.