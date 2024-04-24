Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating last September and the two are getting stronger ever since then. The two have already made multiple public appearances supporting each other, going on vacations, and sharing sweet kisses. Now, the singer has dedicated songs to her beau in her newly released album The Tortured Poets Department.

It is not unknown how much Travis is obsessed with Taylor. And now, in what comes as a surprise, the NFL star is ready to go a step further in their relationship. An insider has revealed that the two have even talked about having kids whenever the singer is ready.

Travis Kelce Wants To Have Kids and Marry Taylor Swift Asap

Travis Kelce doesn't want to let go of his superstar girlfriend and wants to start a family with Taylor Swift. A good news for the Swifties who already ship their adorable romance. Life and Style reported a source saying that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is desiring to “speed up their relationship timeline.”

The source further reveals that the 34-year-old is willing to get married to the singer and have children whenever "she is ready." The source said, "Travis has been so broody that he's told Taylor he's open to having kids before a wedding!"

Taylor Swift loves How Travis Kelce Talks About Starting A Family

It has already been said that the Anti-Hero singer is enjoying her new romance and loves how “down to earth” Kelce is with her. The singer, as per the source, is impressed that Travis is talking about having a family which is huge for him and “that’s one of the things she loves about him.”

Although the two high-profile celebrities have not slipped rings onto their fingers, they already have discussed “how cute their babies would be,” says the source. The Super Bowl winner is all ready to have children even before the marriage, only when she is ready. However, “they both have babies on the brain,” as per the source.

It has been further revealed by the source that Travis wants “four kids” while for the Fortnight singer, who recently released her 11th studio album with a blast, “three is fine.” Nevertheless, twins with “a boy and a girl would be ideal.” While it's been not even a year for the two, it seems that the two are really loving each other's company.

While they are spending as much time as they can, last seen together at the Coachella, the source discloses that the Cruel Summer hitmaker would love to have “a good husband and a few kids.” It would be a dreamy life for the billionaire singer to have a perfect family alongside her perfect career.

