Taylor Swift Confirms So High School Is About Travis Kelce With Another Crafty Hint Leaving Fans in Awe

The Tortured Poets Department is not all about Taylor Swift’s ex-lovers. It's more than a breakup album and even Taylor Swift has confirmed it. The singer has finally entered her Travis Kelce era with her newly released record.

Before Swift could craftily confirm, her mastermind fans already decoded the lyrics from the So High School song, and the clue hinting it was for the NFL star. Meanwhile, here's how the singer seemingly dedicated the album to Kelce.

Taylor Swift Craftily Dedicates Her New Album to Travis Kelce

Fans were right, So High School is definitely about Kelce. Although Swift started writing the album way before she was even dating the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, it was not impossible for her to hint at the American footballer in her lyrics.

In a Tweet recently, the singer-songwriter confirms that the TTPD is more than just a breakup album. The 14-time Grammy winner star took over her X account and quoted a post where it was captioned, “Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department’ isn’t the breakup album you were expecting — #TTPD is much better.”

Responding to the tweet, the Fortnight singer quoted, "Cheeks pink in the twinkling lights," a lyric from the song So High School which is said to be for Kelce due to a lot of relatable lines.

Fans can understand that the album is “much better” rather than just the “breakup album” you were expecting. It was assumed that the TTPD would be more about her heartbreaks and moving on, songs about her ex Joe Alwyn however, it turned out to be a lot of clues and sweet lyrics dedicated to the 34-year-old Chiefs star. And now that Swift has cleverly confirmed the tweet, fans' predictions go right.

In the lyrical video of the song on her official YouTube, “Cheeks pink in the twinkling lights/ Tell me ’bout the first time you saw me,” with the capitalised T and K in “twinkling”. Additionally, T and the K are also highlighted in pink color in the video and the other letters are all white.

Swifties in Awe After the Confirmation

The Swifties, who already adore Kelce, are in awe after the confirmation. One of her fans said, “TS AND TK ARE PINK IN THE LIGHTS WE SEE YOU GIRRLLLLL.”

Another responded, “I love how you’re giving me ideas for the caption of my next 20 instagram posts.”

Another, “So High School is everything, Tay!!! It's an early 2000’s romcom. I'm obsessed. You deserve allllll the happiness in the world.”

A fan quoted the tweet, “If you’re a travwife just say that.”

Another, “Interesting and telling that Taylor herself quoted an article saying that TTPD is far deeper than a “breakup album”.

The Anti Hero singer released her 11th studio album on April 19th with 15 additional songs to 15 initial ones, making it a double album. The fans have been since then decoding the lyrics she has written hinting towards the three-time Super Bowl champion whom the singer has been dating since last September.

