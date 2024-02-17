Tom Brady And Girlfriend Irina Shayk See Each Other 'Several Times A Week'; SOURCE REVEALS

Tom Brady and her current rumored girlfriend Irina Shayk haven't been seen together more than a few times these past few months. So many fans are wondering if they are still together or if have they parted ways. A source recently revealed that the two see each other more often than earlier.

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are one of the most talked-about couples, after Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift of course. The NFL Goat and Russian model have been linked since late 2023 and are often captured together sharing romantic moments. But for the last couple of months, they haven't been spotted more than a handful of times.

Since they have been in the shadow of their romance, fans started to wonder if they had broken up once again. Good thing, that's not the case. According to an insider, as reported to Us Weekly, things have started to get better between the two, starting last month.

In fact, Tom Brady and Irina Shayk now see each other "several times a week", as per the source. But the NFL legend and model tries to keep himself away from as many eyes as possible and prefers keeping a low profile. So that comes with a question, where do they spend time together?

The two meet and spend most of their time together at Brady's home, instead of public spaces where they are prone to unwanted attention. "Tom enjoys Irina's company, but he's still in a transitional period after his divorce and not looking to settle down," the source revealed in reference to Tom Brady.

There have been speculations around Tom Brady and Irina Shayk, to be not too-much involved in their relationship. To some extent, that's true. Both of them come from broken marriages, and especially Tom Brady who came out of a 13-year-long marriage, in 2022.

So the last thing Tom Brady wants is to get into unwanted commitments, the ones that he could not keep. All the sources say the same thing that Brady is off the seriousness line and looking for anything but commitments. And that is completely understandable, considering his case.