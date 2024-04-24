Why Are Tom Brady Fans Angry After Spending $3600 on His Autograph Signing

Some fans are criticizing NFL star Tom Brady for what they see as an unsatisfactory in-person signing experience in Miami this weekend for which they paid $3,600. According to Brad Jarrett, one of the 100 collectors who spent thousands of dollars for the event, was disappointed due to Brady's restrictions on what he signed and the sloppy work he did.

Another Tom Brady super-fan, Glen Gagnon, also had the same thing to say about the event that progressed. Gagnon was one of 100 people, including Jarrett, who paid $3,600 for the weekend event, which provided Brady fans with front-row seats for a talk by the former quarterback along with an opportunity to meet him.

What did Tom Brady superfans say about the event?

According to Gagnon, the organisers asked the guests if Brady would autograph whatever items they brought. He did though but Gagnon said, “I would have much rather him not sign it than what we got. He defaced our stuff.”

He added, “I consider myself lucky and blessed that I got what I did because there were far worse quality of signatures Tom was doing. I wish Tom stuck around long enough to see the looks of disappointment of the fans as they received their items.”

Another fan, Greg Nazareth, let her disappointment know through her Facebook post as well. She said, “I would have NEVER paid $3,600 to receive the signature I got today on the items I brought.”

Why are the fans really angry?

Fans were unhappy with the lack of effort Tom Brady had to show for his fans. Many were unhappy with his autographs which were like “scribbles”. Many fans also brought unique, emotive pieces of memorabilia, such as a ticket to the 2000 NFL Draft, where Brady was not selected until the sixth round, and the ball Brady passed to Rob Gronkowski in their first Super Bowl, according to cllct.com.

So, sentiments were high but the lack of effort made the fans angry also after someone spends $3,600 just to meet their favorite athlete it would have hurt more.

However, people close to the matter stated that Brady was not to blame for what occurred, and that the event organizer Fernando Anzures was confused about the football star, the guests and even the parameters of his own event.

According to the reports, Brady was told that the event would only involve a basic signing of books and photos, rather than an official event where collectors could acquire verifiable autographs on precious items.

Someone unaffiliated with the event acting as if he were a part of it started asking collectors to bring their own items which added to the confusion, contrary to what Brady had been promised the event would be about. The ticket fee did not just include the Brady meet-and-greet and autographs, but also dinner, drinks, a cruise, and an exclusive museum tour.

