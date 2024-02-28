Cristiano Ronaldo Hailed As 'Role Model' By Former Teammate Amid Investigation Over Lewd Reaction To 'Messi' Chants

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to face an investigation after making an obscene gesture in reaction to Lionel Messi's shouts during a Saudi Pro League game. But Sao Paulo player Luiz Gustavo has lavished admiration on his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. The Brazilian, who played with the 5-times Ballon d’Or winner at Al-Nassr, stated that he was a “role model” for young players.

As reported by CristianoXtra, Luiz Gustavo said, “Cristiano Ronaldo is truly an example and a role model. He is an inspiration to the new generation without a doubt. We will miss the kind of players like him with his career, his mentality, his discipline and his love not only for football, but for his well-being, which is very important to him. He is an intelligent man, he knows that he is not just an ordinary person.”

Even with the ongoing investigation on Cristiano Ronaldo, many consider him a “role model” for his hard work and his discipline. These kinds of gestures ain’t going to affect Ronaldo as the rivalry between ‘GOATs’ Ronaldo and Messi is something football has channeled to gain the worldwide audience they have today.

What did Cristiano Ronaldo do to face an investigation?

Cristiano Ronaldo did something unthinkable recently. During Al Nassr’s 3-2 away victory against Al-Shabab, Ronaldo thrusted his fist forward in front of his pelvic area, making an obscene gesture after scoring. As the home crowd sang Lionel Messi's name, Ronaldo looked in their way to respond by making a gesture.

Messi and Ronaldo have definitely had football's most intense personal rivalry in recent memory, and they were recognized as the top two footballers on the globe while Ronaldo was playing for Real Madrid and Messi for Barcelona, Madrid's fierce rivals. Messi is now a player for Inter Miami in the MLS.

Ronaldo is frequently confronted with chants of 'Messi' from rival crowds, and his tolerance has been strained in the past. In a separate incident, Ronaldo seemed to grasp his genitals while heading into the tunnel during a 2-0 loss to Al-Hilal in April 2023.

