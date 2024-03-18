Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Injured? Why Didn't the Bucks Star Play Against Phoenix Suns?

On a sunny Sunday afternoon, Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns were the guests of the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin. On this day, Milwaukee Bucks' star player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, had to sit out due to his sore left hamstring.

This marks Antetokounmpo's first absence since his missed game against the LA Clippers on the 4th of March due to a left Achilles issue. His performance record this season shows an average score of 30.8 points, along with 11.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

With Antetokounmpo out, the Bucks welcome the return of Khris Middleton. This game marks Middleton's comeback after a month-long break due to a left ankle sprain. He's starting the game today.

As they host the Phoenix Suns, the Bucks are one game ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers, securing their position as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

To further elaborate on Antetokounmpo's performance, he has an average score of 30.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.2 steals, and one block per game, with a shooting record of 61.6% from the field and 29.2% from the three-point range across 64 games.

The Bucks' performance in the Eastern Conference stands at the second seed with 67 games, 43 of which ended in their favor. Out of the last ten games, they've dominated seven, recently marking a victory against the Philadelphia 76ers with a score of 114-105.

In this game, Antetokounmpo scored 32 points, securing 11 rebounds, seven assists, and one steal while shooting 9/12 from the field in 37 minutes of active play.

