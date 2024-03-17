Luka Dončić Injury Status: Will the Maverick Star Play Against Denver Nuggets Tonight?

There is uncertainty about whether All-Star Luka Dončić from the Dallas Mavericks can participate in the eagerly awaited game against the reigning champions, the Denver Nuggets, on Sunday due to his ongoing recovery from a left hamstring injury.

The OKC Thunder's Thursday match, where they won 126-119, had Doncic on the sidelines due to pain from his left hamstring. Despite practicing on Saturday, his involvement in the upcoming Nuggets game remains uncertain.

After Dončić secured a 109-99 victory against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, he had a 'clean' MRI scan. Even though he didn't join the team in Oklahoma City, his re-evaluation on Saturday and active participation in practice indicate a positive progression in his injury status.

Game Preview: Mavericks vs. Nuggets

The Dallas Mavericks are set to go head-to-head with the Denver Nuggets at the American Airlines Center this Sunday, with the game tipping off at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Mavericks are venturing into this game on the heels of a 126-119 defeat to OKC last Thursday, leaving them eighth in the West rankings.

On the other hand, the Nuggets secured a victory over San Antonio, winning 117-106 on Friday. This victory places them at the top of the West.

When it comes to gaming statistics, the Mavericks boast an average of 119.0 points per game, placing them 6th overall. They hold a shooting percentage of 48.3 (12th position), which includes 37.1 percent from the three-point range (11th position).

On free throws, they have a conversion rate of 76.1 percent (25th position) and average 45.2 rebounds per game (23rd position), 25.5 assists (22nd position), and 12.4 turnovers per game (4th position).

Defensively, the Mavericks concede an average of 117.7 points per game (23rd position), with opponents posting a shooting percentage of 48.1 (20th position), which incorporates 36.9 percent from the three-point zone (19th position).

Further, they allow 45.2 rebounds per game (26th position), register an average of 4.8 blocks (22nd position), 6.8 steals per game (27th position), and commit 18.6 fouls per game (22nd position).

Switching gears to the Nuggets, they've come out tops in the two previous encounters with the Mavericks. Their most recent face-off on Dec. 18 ended in a 130-104 win for the Nuggets.

They dominated the game with a 56.3 percent overall shooting performance, that comprised 14-for-26 from the three-point range. They notably scored 60 points in the paint and at one point, led with as many as 36 points ahead.

In terms of game statistics, the Nuggets average 114.8 points per game (15th position) while holding a 49.6 percent shooting score (4th position), inclusive of 36.9 percent from the three-point zone (14th position).

Denver also has a 76.0 percent conversion rate on free throws (26th position), averages 44.1 rebounds per game (11th position), and continues with 29.3 assists (3rd position) and 12.6 turnovers per game (6th position).

