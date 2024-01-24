Is Irina Shayk two-timing Tom Brady with Lewis Hamilton? Insider reveals truth about relationship with F1 star

The recent flurry of rumors surrounding Irina Shayk's personal life has sparked a whirlwind of speculation, especially considering her recent outings with two of the most talked-about men in the celebrity sphere, Tom Brady and Lewis Hamilton.

Is Irina Shayk two-timing Tom Brady with Lewis Hamilton?

Irina Shayk, known for her discretion when it comes to personal matters, has been seen stepping out with F1 star Lewis Hamilton in Paris, just days after being spotted with NFL star Tom Brady in a restaurant in New York.

The conjectures about a romantic triangle were fueled by the fact that both Brady and Hamilton reside in the same Tribeca building, suggesting an element of convenience to the rumored relationships.

This sequence of events naturally led to a wave of rumors regarding a potential love triangle.

However, recent insights suggest that the situation may not be as complicated as it seems.

According to Page 6, an insider close to Shayk has quashed these rumors with a firm statement, emphasizing the longstanding friendship between Shayk and Hamilton.

"They've been friends for years! Nothing is happening," the source stressed, underlining the platonic nature of Shayk's relationship with Hamilton.

The insider added, "She’s always supported him, and he’s always supported her. They've been friends for at least 13 years. There's nothing going on between Irina and Lewis."

In contrast, Shayk's relationship with Brady, while appearing more intimate, is also not as profound as the rumors suggest.

Despite being seen together in various settings, including a romantic dinner at Brasserie Fouquet near Brady's place and outings in Miami, the nature of their relationship seems to be more casual.

Reports indicate that Brady, post his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, is "playing the field and having fun," hinting at a non-exclusive and leisurely approach to his dating life.

As the curtain falls on the curious case of Irina Shayk's relationships, the F1 star, known as much for his victories on the track as his private life off it, has recently been linked to Brazilian model Juliana Nalu.

Lewis Hamilton and Juliana Nalu's rumored romance

The rumor mill went into overdrive when Hamilton and Nalu were seen together on several occasions, including a New Year's Eve party in Brazil.

Their shared moments, captured both in Antarctica and more recently in Miami, keep the rumors alive about the nature of their relationship.

The connection seems more than coincidental, as these appearances have been both frequent and in intimate settings.

Despite the mounting speculation, both Hamilton and Nalu have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status.

This discretion is not new for Hamilton, who has previously emphasized the importance of maintaining privacy in his personal life.

His past experiences, particularly his long-term relationship with Nicole Scherzinger, have shaped his approach to public disclosures about his romantic life.

To conclude, rather than a calculated love triangle, what emerges is a scenario of friendships and casual dating.

