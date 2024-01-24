Travis Kelce told ‘to marry Taylor Swift’ if he wants to become a bigger star than The Rock

In an industry where fame and talent often intertwine, the latest buzz comes with a twist.



As radio host Howard Stern has suggested an unexpected route to superstardom for Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce.

Message for Travis Kelce ft. Taylor Swift

Howard Stern's recent message for Travis Kelce is to tie the knot with pop icon Taylor Swift as a gateway to stardom.

This advice, aired during Stern's SiriusXM show, comes amidst the backdrop of Kelce's successful NFL career, notably marked by his key role in leading the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game.

Stern says, "Travis Kelce has to marry Taylor Swift,"

Stern's proposition is rooted in the belief that marrying Swift could propel Kelce to heights even surpassing those of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, potentially opening doors to a movie career.

As Stern further adds, "He will then get a movie career, he'll be bigger than the Rock."

While Kelce's future in media post-NFL is already promising, Stern speculates that an alliance with Swift, could amplify his fame significantly.

Kelce, who has already made a name for himself in the NFL, has not been shy about his aspirations to reach The Rock's level of fame. This advice comes in light of Kelce's prior ambitions to reach a level of fame akin to The Rock.

His business managers, André and Aaron Eanes, have been actively working to fulfill this desire, leveraging his sporting success and public image.

This goal was further fueled by his relationship with Taylor Swift, which significantly expanded his fanbase beyond traditional sports fans.

Stern's suggestion seems to be an extension of Kelce's own aspirations, proposing that a high-profile marriage could be the catalyst to achieving this level of stardom.

As Travis Kelce continues to make headlines both on and off the field, particularly with the intriguing advice from Howard Stern about marrying Taylor Swift to surpass The Rock's fame, another captivating story unfolds.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's secret engagement

Away from the flashing lights of their public personas, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly made a heartfelt commitment.

Sources close to the couple hint at a secret promise exchanged during their New Year's Eve celebration – a vow to marry.

Despite this deep personal commitment, the couple has chosen to keep their engagement under wraps for now.

Their decision seems influenced by the timing and their respective professional commitments – Kelce's focus on the upcoming Super Bowl and Swift's ongoing Eras tour.

As Kelce gears up for crucial games and Swift prepares for her tour's next leg, their understanding and support for each other's careers is evident.

What are your thoughts on Taylor Swift getting married to Travis Kelce?