Is Jason Kelce retiring from NFL? Sources reveal what he told Eagles teammates about his future

Jason Kelce was seen in tears by the end of the Wild Card loss and fans speculated that it's his final game . It might be true. A source recently revealed how Jason Kelce talked about his retirement to a teammate after Monday's loss. From what it appears, it might be the end of Jason Kelce's career in the NFL.

Jason Kelce talked about retirement with Eagles teammates

The Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round by 32-9 and it was definitely a hard loss for the team. Jason Kelce's emotional breakdown led fans to believe that it was his last game in the league. Kelce's conversation with Eagles teammates revealed that it might just be true.

According to ESPN, Lane Johnson, the right tackle for the Eagles, hinted that Jason has talked about his retirement with the teammate. During a conversation with the media, Johnson said, "I love him. He's one of the best to ever play the game. The things he can do on the football field athletically -- I don't think we'll see another one like him for a long time."

Also Read: 'Looked like goodbye to me': NFL fans wonder if Jason Kelce is retiring as he tears up on sidelines after Eagles loss

While media representatives tried talking to Jason about the retirement plans in the locker room, Jason declined to talk. "No guys, not today," the star center had said, refusing to talk about the game or his future plans. It obviously was a tough moment for Jason, and it might be just too much to handle.

While Jason hasn't officially revealed that it was his last game in the league, but it surely looks like that. Nevertheless, if Jason has really made up his mind about retirement, he might soon make the announcement through the Eagles’ social media handles. Let's see when the announcement comes.

What did Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts say about Jason Kelce?

After the depressing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was in a conversation with media representatives. During one of the conversations, Nick talked about Jason Kelce. "I love him. He's special and I love him. He's one of the most special guys I've been around. He's always got a place here," Nick had said.

Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts talked highly of Jason Kelce as well. Talking about Jason Kelce, Jalen had said, "He's a legend in the city... really in the league. I don't want to do a disservice to him and the things he's been able to do and overcome."

Adding further, Jalen said what Jason has achieved in his career, his journey in the NFL isn't easy. "But he knows how much I love and appreciate him. He knows how much I've learned from him. He'll forever have a special place in my heart," he had said concluding his statement.

Talking about Jason Kelce, do you think it's time for him to retire from the league? Jason Kelce was drafted into the NFL in 2011 and it's been more than a decade of him playing for the Eagles. Do you think it's too soon for him to leave the league considering how much more he can achieve in his career? Share your take below!