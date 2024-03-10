Is John Cena Eyeing Hilarious Team-Up with Tom Brady? WWE Star Awaits NFL Legend's Call

In a delightful twist of fate, John Cena, the WWE superstar turned movie star, has openly expressed his eagerness to work with none other than Tom Brady.

Cena known for his charisma both in the ring and on the screen, has publicly extended an invitation to NFL legend Tom Brady, hinting at a partnership that could take Hollywood by storm. During an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take,” John Cena, while discussing his latest film "Ricky Stanicky," expressed his desire to work alongside Tom Brady in a movie.

Cena, seizing the moment, made his pitch directly: “Tom’s a very creative guy,” he stated. “He’s not only an accomplished athlete, I sense maybe a buddy comedy on the horizon. So, Tom, if you’re listening, I’m available, and I take all calls – especially from Tom Brady.”

Cena’s proposition isn’t as far-fetched as it might seem. With Brady’s cameo appearances in films and his recent foray into commercials, the quarterback has shown he’s got the chops for on-screen charisma.

John Cena has successfully transitioned from being one of WWE's biggest stars to a sought-after actor in Hollywood, showcasing his versatility across a range of genres. From high-octane action in the "Fast and Furious" franchise to his comedic timing in "Blockers" and voice work in animations like "Ferdinand," Cena has proven his mettle as a multifaceted actor.

Tom Brady, on the other hand, has also dabbled in entertainment, making memorable cameos in films like "Entourage" and "Ted 2," and lending his voice to episodes of "Family Guy" and "The Simpsons." His appearance in the heartfelt comedy "80 for Brady" further solidifies his comfort in front of the camera, bringing a genuine, relatable presence to his roles.

In 2015, Cena drew an amusing parallel between himself and Brady, noting not just their achievements and fame, but also their quirky similarities, including a mutual appreciation for well-dressed bosses, the movie 'Ted 2', a penchant for fine soups, and a particular fondness for pomegranate noir scented candles. This playful comparison, made during an appearance on SportsCenter.

Fast forward to 2021, Cena's appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" further cemented this amusing narrative of mutual admiration and one-upmanship. Cena humorously suggested that Brady, having followed him from New England to Tampa Bay, might be "stalking" him. Cena has always been a fan of Brady.

Cena, with a storied career in WWE and roles in major film franchises, and Brady, with his unparalleled NFL legacy and emerging presence in entertainment, could indeed make for a dynamic duo in a comedy project. What are your thoughts about this potential collab?