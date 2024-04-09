Is Stephanie McMahon Back to Working Full-Time in WWE? Find out

Stephanie McMahon, daughter of former WWE owner and chairman Vince McMahon, fourth-generation wrestling promoter, and former WWE co-chairwoman, made an unexpected return to WWE after almost two years of break.

Stephanie McMahon announced her retirement from WWE in 2022 after Vince McMahon sold the company. She informed WWE fans via her official social media accounts about her indefinite retirement from WWE.

The Million Dollar Princess expressed on retirement back then, "I am confident WWE is in the perfect place to provide unparalleled creative content and drive maximum value for shareholders."

"WWE is in such a strong position, that I have decided to return to my leave and take it one step further with my official resignation. I look forward to cheering on WWE from the other side of the business, where I started when I was a little kid, as a pure fan."

Stephanie McMahon made a surprise appearance at the WWE Hall Of Fame 2024 ceremony, where she was wearing an old ECW cap she used back in WWE. Paul Heyman even mentioned her during his iconic Hall of Fame speech.

Stephanie McMahon even kicked off WrestleMania 40 Night Two, and fans are curious to know if Stephanie McMahon will be back in WWE full-time and what her role will be in the company.

Is Stephanie McMahon Back In WWE

According to a recent report by PWInsider, Stephanie McMahon opened WrestleMania 40 with just another shocking element that fans were not expecting.

The report further revealed that Stephanie McMahon's return was to add another element. She used her fan following and popularity as a WWE Legend, and she is not back as an official WWE employee in any capacity.

Stephanie McMahon had an iconic career in WWE, and she contributed significantly to the company during her tenure. She worked for WWE for almost 25 years, from her in-ring work to backstage executive work. The Million Dollar Princess proved why she was one of the best promoters of all time.

WWE fans are eagerly waiting for Stephanie McMahon's other WWE appearances. How will we get to see Stephanie McMahon once again on WWE programming?

