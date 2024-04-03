Emotional 911 Call of Vontae Davis’s Assistant REVEALS Final Moment of Ex-NFL Player Before Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis was found dead in his grandmother's house in Florida on April 1. The cause of death has remained unknown so far. However, police officials have released the 911 call recording that Vontae Davis's assistant made, describing the last moments of her boss' death.

What Did Vontae Davis's Assistant Say in the 911 Call?

The police authorities have recently released the 911 call recording made by Vontae Davis's assistant on April 1 after finding out about his death. According to local law enforcement, Vontae Davis's personal assistant made the 911 call after the NFL star's grandmother found Davis unresponsive in her house.

"She arrived, and he's on the ground of the residence. She froze. She called me, and she didn't even speak — that's why I called. Last time I saw him was Friday, and I know that someone saw him Saturday — one of the drivers," Vontae's assistant can be heard saying in the 911 call. Police have reported that no foul play was suspected in Vontae's death.

On Tuesday, April 2, the security, restoration, and cleanup crews, along with the detectives, were spotted at the residence. The residence belongs to Vontae Davis' grandmother, who lives in Southwest Ranches, Florida. The investigation is ongoing, and soon, new revelations will be released.

Talking about his career, Vontae Davis has appeared in more than 121 games over his 10-year-long career. This includes his time with the Buffalo Bills, Colts, and Miami Dolphins. During his career, he earned two Pro Bowl nods before he decided to retire in 2018.