Is Triple H Following Vince McMahon’s Pattern for WWE Hall of Fame 2024 ? Find Out

Former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon may not be around and involved in the affairs of the company, but seems the norms set by him are still being followed. While the company might be making all the efforts to erase his prints from WWE, Vince McMahon’s pattern set for certain things remains to this date.

We are talking about the recent announcements regarding the Hall of Fame Class of 2024. The six names announced so far are Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, Muhammad Ali, The U.S. Express (Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda) and Thunderbolt Patterson.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio, the pattern that Triple H is following of Vince McMahon is that there has to be a certain category of wrestler in every class. "When Vince McMahon picked the hall of fame they had a certain quota thing of there has to be a black wrestler and there has to be a women’s wrestler in every class. In the new hall of fame, it appears that is the same thing," Bryan Alvarez said.

Why has this been done by WWE ?

The company has always ensured that there is no discrimination based on gender and race while honoring wrestlers. Thus, the trend has always been to incorporate a female wrestler, and a black wrestler every year in the Hall of Fame to set an example.

Advertisement

While Vince McMahon might have been on the wrong side of the line because of the recent allegations against him, he indeed has set some good examples being the CEO. WWE even parted ways with the legendary wrestler, Hulk Hogan in 2015 when some of his racially discrimination comments came out in public domain.

Though the statement was made by Hogan in 2007, making a rant over a black man, the company didn’t hesitate to distance itself from Hogan in 2015, as it is very serious against racism of any form.

Who can be the next Hall of Fame in 2024?

It is highly expected that former WWE Champion, and also a World Heavyweight Champion, Batista might be the next big name to be included in the Hall of Fame. It might also happen that the name of Batista might be announced next year, as he is also busy with some Hollywood projects.

Batista was to be included in the Hall of Fame in 2020, but the lockdown induced by COVID-19 had halted the plans, and Batista then pulled out of the event which was held online.

Advertisement

Batista was last seen in a match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. It was the Animal’s last match in WWE, and also the first one he lost against Triple H. Batista had formally quit WWE in 2010. He made a brief return in 2013 but went back again in 2015. In 2019, he returned for only one WrestleMania match, and after that, he never returned.

Batista is highly expected to be announced in the Hall of Fame either this year or next year.

